Svalbard, Norway: one woman, four men and weeks on the Arctic ice

(CNN) – The summer before I turned 40, with my fertility declining, as everyone who had a personal interest in those things felt the need to remind me, I decided to undertake the greatest adventure of my life.

Along with four men aboard a small sailboat called Barba, we set sail from southern Norway, bound for the remote Arctic archipelago of Svalbard on a four-month expedition that covered more than 4,500 miles.

Freelance travel writer and experienced diver dealing with motion sickness, I have traveled the world mostly on land. He had been sailing the high seas on more than just a cruise once, during a training trip to the Faroe Islands from Norway aboard Barba. And maybe my culinary skills would come as a way to get back on board for this more serious adventure (officially, I was the chef of the expedition).

The truth is, I was looking for adventure. And I was hardly the only one.

Writer Terry Ward, left, with crew members Jon Grantangen, Andreas B. Heide, and Ivan Kutasov. @ terragraphy / Daniel Hug

Our team of five people came from Norway, Russia, the United States, and Germany (I was the only woman and the only American on board).

The captain was Andreas B. Heide, an experienced sailor and marine biologist who I met years earlier through the Couchsurfing website. He dives free with killer whales in the Norwegian winter, scorning tropical destinations for sailing to places like Iceland and Greenland.

Daniel Hug, an outdoor adventurer and mountaineer from Germany who had worked as an avalanche watcher and part-time hair model, was our onboard cameraman.

We met Ivan Kutasov, the Russian, thanks to a fortuitous Instagram post surrounded by ice on a plywood sailboat in the Russian Arctic. And Jon Grantangen was a Norwegian sniper and ex-gentleman who had already been in the Arctic aboard Barba (and had once toured all of Norway, just for the fun of it).

We were a cast of characters who perhaps seemed more fit for a reality TV show than an Arctic expedition to a place with more polar bears than people. And I was wondering what the only woman on board would be like.

The five-person crew lived aboard Barba for four months, sailing to Svalbard and back. @ terragraphy / Daniel Hug

An expedition full of anguish and adventure.

Our houseboat, Barba, was Heide's 37-foot fiberglass Jeanneau sailboat, technically better suited for snorkeling in the Mediterranean than making its way through the ice in the polar regions, as we would eventually do.

However, as the saying goes, the best boat is the one you have. And Heide had fooled Beard to the max with all kinds of safety gear, including radar, a state-of-the-art sonar to search for ice, and a boat to land and explore narrower places, making him as navigable as possible for our journey to Svalbard and back.

Inside, the boat was the size of a small college dorm, with three sleeping cabins, a kitchen, and a living room, where we all spread out like amoebas, taking up every square inch to read, eat, and browse nautical charts.

In an effort to improve Russian-American relations, it was decided that Kutasov and I would share a room. And it worked well, as he and I amassed a collection of driftwood, reindeer antlers, sea glass, and other Arctic debris that wouldn't have flown into the more orderly German and Norwegian huts.

Some, but not all, of us had partners waiting for us at home, and the satellite phone was helpful in staying connected when we were at sea. My boyfriend at the time, from France, had sent me with all his support, without wanting me to miss an adventure. (In the back of my mind, though, I knew we both needed a break.)

Captain Andreas B. Heide, right, with Jon Grantangen aboard Barba. @ terragraphy / Daniel Hug

That's not to say there aren't romantic adventures off the ship in Norwegian ports along the way, though the crew never gets in (and what goes on and off a sailboat stays there, as any sailor knows).

We also carry plenty of outdoor adventure gear, including a compressor to fill scuba tanks for ice diving and paragliders for two of the crew, who once soared above a polar bear in search of bird eggs on a cliff.

Visitors to Svalbard must travel with heavy-duty rifles outside the main settlement at Longyearbyen due to the presence of polar bears. And while we never had to fire a flare gun or real gun to scare away a bear, they were the most vital tool in our grounded kit (only two of our crew, the Norwegians, were licensed to shoot).

For me, the reason for embarking on a trip like this was quite simple: I felt like I had nothing to lose and a lot to gain at a time in my life when I needed something to get me out of my comfort zone as a trip. writer accustomed to luxury travel with little effort required.

I wanted to go back to my true traveler roots, and setting sail with a group of men, most countries where women and men are quite equal, it seemed like a good way to do it.

I also had personal anguish. It took me almost 40 years to get there, but I finally got to the point where I knew I wanted to have children. He just wasn't sure if he was in the right relationship to have them.

Hanging out with four adventurous boys on the Arctic ice seemed like a good way to postpone decision-making a little bit more while enjoying life to the fullest and seeing what might fall into my lap.

The Svalbard archipelago is home to more than 3,000 polar bears. @ terragraphy / Daniel Hug

Where bears outnumber people

Svalbard is a glacier-covered archipelago some 600 nautical miles off the north coast of Norway, considered the last true desert in Europe. It is home to approximately 2,600 people, including a large number of scientists and more than 3,000 polar bears.

Once we left the comforts of cozy towns along the Norwegian mainland, the three-day crossing to the southern tip of Svalbard gave us time to think about the desert that was waiting.

Each of us took turns "on duty", steered the boat, and manned the sails to sail for two-hour periods that continued throughout the day. As we approached Svalbard, it became clear that sailing was nothing like it had been on the mainland.

For starters, the waters were not as well represented on the maps, and the added risk of hitting the floating ice was a constant concern in a fiberglass boat that could sink within minutes after an encounter with ice at cruising speed.

The men barely cared for me as the only woman on board, even as I hung my dizzy head off the rails "calling the moose" (who is Norwegian for missing his lunch).

There were times when the captain simply left me with the sails on deck and a panicked look on my face as I went back to sleep with the others below, but being thrown to the bottom is the best way to learn, I realized.

Heide and I were on deck on a foggy afternoon when we received a big surprise: a whale that appeared out of nowhere inside a patio more or less on the port side of the ship. It came and went as an apparition, as we were cutting into rough seas.

The sun never sets in the summer, so the crew had constant sunlight to detect ice. @ terragraphy / Daniel Hug

Dodging icebergs in the dark, at least, wasn't something we had to worry about: sailing in the Arctic during the summer means daylight all day. And amid all the excitement, the nauseating waves, and the fact that it never got dark, sleep was hard to come by.

Once we left the comfort of the last ports in Svalbard, Longyearbyen followed by Ny-Ålesund, a research town where we partied as rock stars with scientists on a Finnish yacht, ice cubes floating in our whiskey, we were truly in our own, the boat our floating support system.

For 40 days, there was no Internet, not to mention nowhere to stock up on food and fuel (we had diesel drums tied to the deck and we filled our water tanks with water melted from icebergs). I had the pantry on the boat stocked with dried beans, potatoes, cabbage, and other food for a long time, and once we ran out of fresh produce and meat, we were happy with the arctic coal we fished in the streams.

Without distracting Internet access, we would debate a lot about topics that you could normally solve with a simple Google search. At first, we wondered if polar bears could get aboard Barba from the water ("Do polar bears board ships?" Would have provided some quick answers). But without Google's instant satisfaction, we discussed for an hour what our first encounter with the polar bear might be like.

The boys called a packed, under-deck storage locker accessed through a small door at the stern of the ship, the "bear bunker." They teased me (after all, I was the only crew member who had never fired a gun) who could kidnap me there if I ever got on board.

Losing track of time in the midnight sun

However, when our first close encounter with bears came, Google was far from our minds.

Early one morning on Nordaustlandet Island on the west coast of Svalbard, with most of the crew still sleeping below deck, Heide raised the alarm.

"Polar bear! Swimming towards the boat!" He yelled. What I thought was a joke meant sending me running to the bear bunker turned out to be the real deal. We appeared on deck to see a polar bear paddling towards Barba, just a few meters from the stern.

We had our flare guns and rifles ready, as one must do with animals known to actively stalk humans. But in the end, a wooden post that we used to push the ice out of the way was enough to keep the bear at bay as we watched in amazement. .

A persistent young man, and probably hungry, as there was no sea ice in the area to hunt seals (the captain had been diving in the same water the day before), the animal made several attempts to board us before giving up. We had a theory that the cod that dried on the beard rails attracted the bear, but if it had surprised us on board, we would have been easily on the menu.

A wooden pole used to push the ice was helpful during the crew's first close encounter with the polar bear. @ terragraphy / Daniel Hug

During the weeks that followed, as we circled the entire archipelago, we had six other encounters with polar bears. One crossed the beach like a brontosaurus, surprising me through the kitchen window while making tuna sandwiches for lunch.

Another held two of the crew hostage inside a hunter's hut on the beach, where they had been trying to heat a sauna so we could wash up. The bear walked from one side to the other while those of us in the boat maintained VHF contact with the crew to warn them when it finally advanced.

Along with seabirds everywhere (arctic terns defending their nests and huge glaucous gulls that made the Florida variety look like finches), there were arctic foxes, curious reindeer, and, once, an elusive pod of beluga whales that It was moving too fast for us to snorkel next door (yes, we tried).

As we toured the archipelago those weeks, we lost all track of time under the midnight sun that drifted above but never got close to the horizon.

It was exhilarating and exhausting. We woke up at noon, had breakfast at 3 p.m. and we finally fell asleep 12 hours later. If we bother looking at the clock, that is.

Time matters not with the combination of no darkness, no shops or restaurants, no internet to distract you, no busy work to occupy it, and no one else around for hundreds of miles. Our only job was to stay alive and enjoy all that desert.

When we finally got as far as the ice would allow us, 81 degrees north at the start of the dense ice surrounding the North Pole, Heide and I tied up our dive tanks and dived under a small iceberg, trusting our crew. with their rifles ready on the water to launch a flare and alert us if a bear is coming.

Afterwards, we all toasted our great adventure on top of the same iceberg with a bottle of brandy, then we jumped on board in a hurry, as the ice approached around us. A heartbreaking hour followed as we headed south, back toward the open water, as ice and the changing direction of the wind threatened to take us in.

We use wooden posts to push him until we finally get out, every creak and creak in the hull is a reminder of our fragile home.

Almost hunted to extinction in Svalbard over the centuries, walruses are making a comeback @ terragraphy / Daniel Hug

Walruses on the rise

One of our last stops at Svalbard was Kapp Lee in the east, where hundreds of walruses hunt for shellfish (their mouths are a powerful void that sucks them right out of their shells) and crawl onto the dark sand beach for socializing and sleeping.

Nearly hunted to extinction in Svalbard over the centuries, the animals are returning. And it was a privilege to find ourselves and our little boat between them and the ice that hugged the shore.

There, Grantangen, who always helped me wash clothes and also talked to me about books, taught me some military skills while the army crawled on the sand, silent as church mice, moving silently on our bellies inches from a walrus snores

Animals are as agile as dancers in water, but more uncomfortable on land, where their eyesight is also poorer. The sleeping walrus was one of a herd of hundreds of juvenile and sub-dominant males (called a singles group), but we figured we could escape the animals on land, even if they surely killed us in the water. Still, my heart was pounding in the sand as I watched droplets glisten on its ivory fangs.

Ivan Kutasov sits atop an iceberg that floats on Nordaustlandet, the second largest island in Svalbard. @ terragraphy / Daniel Hug

Home is where the anchor falls

It was in late August. And so far north, autumn roars like a lion. It was time to sail south to the home port, back to the comforts of the Norwegian mainland, back to our lives.

I turned 40 the day before I left Barba forever. My French boyfriend dressed as a captain to greet me in a chivalrous gesture that I will not forget, to accompany me home to the south of France. But I was changed.

I soon realized that we were trying to make something happen that wasn't on the cards from the start.

Those months in the Arctic taught me more than I knew about risk-taking and survival: how to better read the signs in everyday life and go with your gut.

At a late celebration of our 40th birthday with my best friends in Jamaica later that year, I met a Cuban bachelor on a beach with no walrus in sight. It was like hitting a speed bump, or maybe more like pulling a drag anchor from a sailboat to keep yourself from rushing in strong winds in the wrong direction. In a hurry, the Frenchman and I split up.

Now, as the days mingle with each other on land, and with two half-Cuban toddlers underfoot, with no distant travels on the horizon for the foreseeable future, I travel back to my mind to the place where I dove. an iceberg 81 degrees north and swimming under a bird cliff prowled by polar bears. Where I once crawled close enough to a walrus to see its whiskers quiver.