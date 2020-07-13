Swamp monsters? Red tails? Gridlock? What could the NFL DC call?

Washington, perhaps the most vilified city in the nation, needs a new nickname for its soccer team. What could go wrong?

Opportunities to name are riddled with ridicule, partisanship, and humor: Washington Gridlock, Washington Swamp Monsters, Washington Bureaucrats, Washington Subpoenas, Washington Scandals, or Washington Pardons. And then there are the Capitol Accusations, Deep Staters, or Deplorables if you really want to be a partisan.

On the traditional and of course more likely side are Red Tails, Warriors, Generals, Monuments, Senators, Cherry Blossoms, Red Wolves or even Hogs (which pays homage to a long-standing offensive line).

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE AT FOXNEWS.COM

After dropping their old name, Redskins, who was considered racist, the team is said to be concentrating on a new name, but dealing with trademark issues. Since mid-June, people have filed 14 different trademarks for a possible Washington soccer team, including Red Tails, Red Wolves, Monuments, and a version of Hogs. Most are from the same person.

That means the owner of the football team, Daniel Snyder, will probably have to pay someone to get the name he wants, said Alexandra Watkins, whose real title is the chief executive of Eat My Words, a brand company. Rebranding under new names happens a lot in the corporate world and often involves a reluctant owner, like Snyder, he said.

"Most companies go through two or three name changes in the life of a company," said Phil Davis, founder of Tungsten Branding in North Carolina.

In the case of the Washington soccer team, where racism is an issue, branding experts Davis and Watkins recommend a clean sweep, eliminating racism issues and being more inclusive and embraced. So choosing a new name like Warriors, which may still be considered racist for some, would not be smart, Watkins said.

"Anything with any historical significance that is negative that they should just stay away from," Watkins said.

She likes Red Tails, which is a hawk, sounds similar to the team's original nickname, and pays tribute to the Tuskegee Airmen, the group of African-American fighter pilots who broke racial stereotypes during World War II.

Stay away from politics, Watkins advised.

"People hate politics," said Watkins. “Sport is a great unifier. Where politics is the great divider. "

However, David Litt, a former speechwriter for President Barack Obama and former Washington writer-in-chief for Funny or Die, says that as a Washington resident: “I would like to bring back the senators from Washington. You know we deserve at least some senators here in D.C. ”

The key to branding is to be clear, concise, compelling and consistent, Davis said. And do it in just one or two words.

One problem is the city of Washington.

"It is the only city that hates equal opportunity," Davis said. "Both sides hate it."

That gives him a chance to have a little fun like Swamp Monsters or Gridlock, which Davis likes.

Watkins typically loves to use humorous names, and steps away from his favorites: the Spoon Me yogurt chain, the Cupcake Church of Denver, TMI Colonics of San Francisco. But for sports teams, he said it's not right, especially for a team that has teased people in the past with their name: "They must be serious."

Still, there is an opportunity for humor, especially at the expense of a soccer team that hasn't won a playoff game since 2005 and is gone 132-187 this century.

"It's not a shame" it would be an exciting thing to call the team from Washington, "said comedy writer and Washingtonian Litt. He also praised this tweet from "The Daily Show" writer Jason Gilbert: "They should rename Washington Liberals Watching the Supreme Court because they generally have to settle for 3 wins per season."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Eric Dezenhall, who has been in Washington since working for the Reagan White House and now runs a crisis communications company, has some suggestions of his own.

"If your goal is to appease the cultural left, there are the Washington Inclusives," Dezenhall wrote in an email. "For a Trump theme, Washington Tweets, Washington Covfefes or Washington Combovers could work.

"If we want something everyone has in common, why isn't the Washington Smart Phones, after all, seeing the action on the field anymore?"