Swan Song is a new movie. It is about science and science fiction. It has been written and directed by Benjamin Cleary and produced by Mahershala Ali, Rebecca Bourke, and Jonathan King. A man is diagnosed with a terminal illness. He decides to replace himself with his clone so he can live longer.

This movie includes Ali, Naomie Harris, Awkwafina, Glenn Close, and Adam Beach in supporting roles.

Apple TV+ may not be as popular as other streamers like Netflix, Hulu, or Disney+. But they still have a lot of original movies and TV shows that you can see only in their small library. “Swan Song” will be one of the new movies coming to Apple TV+ this winter. It has an interesting story with a few twists. The movie also has a good cast, including actors like Mahershala Ali, Glenn Close, Naomie Harris, and Awkwafina. Find out when you can see “Swan Song” and everything else we know about the movie below.

What is the release date of Swan Song?

The film is set to be released by Apple TV+ on December 17, 2021.

“Swan Song” is going to be shown in theaters and on Apple TV+ starting on December 17, 2021. Apple hopes that the movie will be up for some awards. Apple doesn’t count on the movie being a big box office draw, so they want it to stream at the same time.

What is the plot of Swan Song?

When someone has a terminal illness, there is a choice to make. You can either die or have someone replace you.

Based on the picture, it seems like there might be a science fiction thing in the story mixed with an “It’s A Wonderful Life” kind of thing. Instead of thinking about what life would be like without Cameron, the movie may have come up with a way for him to live on with his family. We think the film is different than what people think it is. But we can’t say for sure because there are too many things that we don’t know.

Who will be starring in Swan Song?

“Swan Song” stars Mahershala Ali, the Oscar-winning star of “Moonlight.” He also served as a producer on it. Glenn Close is another actor in the movie too. The film also features Naomie Harris, who was in “Moonlight” and played the part of Eve Moneypenny in “Skyfall.” In addition, we have Golden Globe Winners Awkwafina and Adam Beach.

Mahershala Ali as Cameron Turner

Naomie Harris as Poppy Turner

Awkwafina as Kate

Glenn Close as Dr. Scott

Adam Beach as Dalton

This new movie is called “Swan Song.” It is written and directed by Ben Cleary. Ben was also an Oscar-winner for Best Live-Action Short Film in 2016. He wrote and directed this, his first feature film. The movie is made by Adam Shulman and Jacob Perlin. They are two people who work for a company called Anonymous Content. Jonathan King also works for this company, Concordia Studio. Rebecca Bourke is also credited as a producer and Mahershala Ali will be producing with Mimi Valdés through their company Know Wonder.

What is the latest information related to Swan Song?

Apple TV+ has bought the rights to a movie. They are going to make it with an actor, Mahershala Ali. In September, Naomie Harris was added to the cast. In November, Awkwafina and Glenn Close joined the cast of the film. Adam Beach joined in December.

Principal photography began on November 9, 2020. It ended on February 6, 2021.

Death is the natural order of things. You can’t stop it. But what if you could stop your family and friends from feeling sadness and grief because of your death? Would you take that opportunity? If you have ever lost someone, then you can understand the moral struggle that is in this TV show. Two people are trying to do good things for their family and friends, but they both want different things. This script is set in the future. It includes some things that are normal for the future, like robots and cars that can fly. The story is about a family who does not live together anymore because of work. They do not have time to spend with each other anymore.