Swastika Masks: Walmart bans a Minnesota couple seen on video wearing Nazi swastikas on their facial covers







On Saturday, the same day that Minnesota began requiring citizens to wear masks in all indoor businesses, a Walmart customer captured video footage of a man and woman wearing a mask with the Nazi symbol at a store in Marshall, southwest Minneapolis.

The country's largest retailer, which began requiring its customers to wear masks last Monday, confirmed the incident to CNN. Delia Garcia, a Walmart spokeswoman, said the couple is banned for at least a year.

Neither Walmart nor authorities identified the couple.

"What happened at our store in Marshall, MN is unacceptable," Garcia said in a statement. "We strive to provide a safe and comfortable shopping environment for all of our customers and will not tolerate discrimination or harassment in any aspect of our business. We are asking everyone to put on face covers when they enter our stores for their safety and safety of others and it is unfortunate that some people have taken this pandemic as an opportunity to create a distressing situation for customers and associates in our store. "