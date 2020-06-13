SWAT team members resign from unit for security reasons

Ten SWAT team members from the South Florida Police Department have resigned from the team, citing security concerns and the "disdain" of local officials for the unit.

All eight officers and two sergeants resigned from the team, but did not resign from the Hallandale Beach Police Department.

Police Chief Sonia Quinones received a memo from the SWAT team on Friday morning, city manager Greg Chavarria said in a statement thanking officers for their service but questioning part of his account.

Officers said they were "minimally equipped" and that they had been "disrespected" by city officials who refused to address concerns about equipment and training, according to the officers' memorandum provided to The Associated Press by officials at the city.

"The risk of carrying out our duties in this capacity is no longer acceptable to us and our families," the officials wrote in the memo, dated June 9. "The anguish and stress of knowing what we can legally be asked to do. In the current political climate, combined with the current situation of the team and several recent local events, it leaves us in an unsustainable position."

Officers also said they were outraged that command personnel had recently joined protesters and other officials by kneeling down when protesters called for the Howard Bowe case to be reopened.

"This lack of support from command staff members is paralyzing the agency and its rank and file," the memo said.

Bowe, a 34-year-old black man, was killed in 2014 by the Hallandale Beach SWAT team while carrying out a search warrant and raided his home. Officers wrote that investigators never found that the officers involved in Bowe's death had committed misconduct. The case later resulted in a $ 425,000 settlement between the Bowe family and the city.

Chavarria's statement said the officers' memorandum incorrectly stated that Quiñones was supporting an elected official by kneeling. The city manager said the chief was "kneeling against racism, hatred and bigotry."

The police chief called a meeting for Monday afternoon with members of the SWAT team who resigned, including the new president-elect of the International Union of Police Associations, according to the Chavarria statement. The city manager's statement assured the public that Hallandale Beach would still have SWAT coverage through regional mutual aid agreements.

The protests at Hallandale Beach have come as protests continue across the country against police brutality and the death of George Floyd. Floyd, a handcuffed black man, died in Minneapolis after an officer pressed his knee to Floyd's neck for several minutes, ignoring Floyd's screams that he couldn't breathe.