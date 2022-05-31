Star Wars Celebration is in full swing and one of the most anticipated panels was Star Wars: Visions. The panel featured Dave Filoni (Executive Producer, Star Wars Rebels), Pablo Hidalgo (Creative Director, Lucasfilm Story Group), and more!

They discussed the process of creating Star Wars art, shared never-before-seen artwork, and answered fan questions.

The storyline of the Star Wars: Visions

The Star Wars: Visions anime anthology will be “unlike anything Star Wars has done before.”

To create the Star Wars: Visions anime, a team of Japanese animators came to Skywalker Ranch.

Lucasfilm Story Group’s Pablo Hidalgo says that Star Wars: Visions is “an opportunity to see Star Wars through the eyes of Japanese anime artists.”

Names of the characters in the Star Wars: Visions

Here are the celebrity’s names mentioned below:

Michael Sinterniklaas as Hen Jin

Neil Kaplan as Gran

Adam Sietz as Villager

JP Karliak as Alien Guard

Kyle McCarley as Imperial Officer

Eva Kaminsky as Jedi

Patrick Seitz as Homen

Chô as Boatman Droid

Yuuki Shin as Musha E

Joe Ochman as Tao Planet Resident

Kosuke Echigoya as Boba’s Henchman

Jaden Waldman as Child Village Chief

Marc Thompson as Additional Voices

Jonathan Lipow as Additional Voices

Keone Young as Kamahachi

Paul Nakauchi as Master

Greg Chun as Roden

Andrew Kishino as Izuma

Star Wars Visions Returns for More Anime Magnificence

The Star Wars: Visions anime anthology series is returning for more in 2022. The news was announced at the Star Wars: Visions panel at Star Wars Celebration today.

Also, which featured executive producer and director Dave Filoni (Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Star Wars Rebels), creative executive Pablo Hidalgo (Lucasfilm Story Group), and Japanese animation studio Sunrise Inc.

The release will include all seven episodes of the series, as well as bonus content such as behind-the-scenes footage and interviews with the cast and crew.

Star Wars: Vision is a collection of animated short films created by Japanese animators, inspired by the Star Wars universe. The series was first announced in 2019, and the first episode premiered at the Tokyo International Film Festival.

Visionary Is Something the Star Wars Franchise Ought To be

– Star Wars: Visions is a love letter to Star Wars from some of the best Japanese animators.

The series features a wide range of animation styles, from traditional hand-drawn animation to digital painting and even stop-motion.

Each episode is set to a different piece of Star Wars music, and the series as a whole is narrated by Star Wars veteran Warwick Davis.

– Star Wars: Vision is a must-watch for any Star Wars fan. The series is beautiful, emotional, and just plain fun.

I had the chance to watch the first four episodes of Star Wars: Visions at the Tokyo International Film Festival, and I can’t wait to see the rest.

The Star Wars: Visions panel at SWCA was hosted by Dave Filoni, Pablo Hidalgo, and Warwick Davis. The panelists discussed the series, their inspirations, and what it was like working on such a unique project.

Here are six of the most memorable moments from the Star Wars: Visions panel:

– Dave Filoni discussed his inspirations for the series, including Akira Kurosawa’s film Seven Samurai.

– Pablo Hidalgo talked about the process of creating the series’ visuals, which were inspired by a wide range of sources, including Star Wars concept art and Japanese painting.

– Warwick Davis shared his experience working on Star Wars: Visions, and how the series’ unique approach to Star Wars storytelling was a refreshing change of pace.

– The panelists discussed the importance of inclusion and representation in Star Wars: Visions, and how the series reflects the diversity of the Star Wars fandom.

– Dave Filoni shared his thoughts on what Star Wars means to him, and why he believes Star Wars: Visions is an important addition to the Star Wars saga.

– The panelists answered questions from the audience and shared their hopes for the future of Star Wars: Visions.

Are you excited about the Star Wars: Visions anime? What do you think of these highlights from the Star Wars: Visions Panel?