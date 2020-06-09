Sweden's weak COVID-19 response caused too many deaths, according to the country's leading epidemiologist

The epidemiologist who led Sweden's controversial COVID-19 response, which did not involve a strict blockade, now says the country should have done more to stop the spread of the virus, according to press reports.

"If we run into the same disease, knowing exactly what we know about it today, I think we would end up doing something between what Sweden did and what the rest of the world has done," Anders Tegnell, a state epidemiologist. of the Swedish Public Health Agency, told Swedish Radio on June 3, according to Reuters.

Compared to other European countries, Sweden took a relatively relaxed approach to COVID-19 by choosing not to institute strict closure policies, NPR reported in April. Without a mandatory quarantine, museums, bars, restaurants, gyms, shopping malls, schools, and nightclubs remained open, while residents were encouraged to follow the guidelines for personal hygiene and social distancing.

Health officials also banned gatherings of 50 or more people, recommended that residents avoid nonessential travel, and encouraged those over 70 to stay home as much as possible. In late March, Sweden banned residents from visiting nursing homes, but the move did not stop the virus from reaching senior care centers across the country.

As of June 4, Sweden reported more than 4,500 deaths associated with the virus, according to the Johns Hopkins virus control panel, and about half of those deaths occurred among older people living in nursing homes, Reuters reported.

The trend had already emerged in April, when the Swedish ambassador to the USA. The US, Karin Ulrika Olofsdotter, told NPR: "Once we know how the virus got into our nursing homes, the government can make recommendations and take action to try to stop that, because that is the greatest tragedy of all. this, which has got into nursing homes. " Now, more than a month later, nursing homes still suffer the brunt of Sweden's COVID-19 deaths.

"We have to admit that when it comes to elderly care and the spread of infection, that has not worked," Prime Minister Stefan Löfven told the Swedish newspaper The Aftonbladet Daily, according to Reuters. "Too many older people have died here."

At the end of May, Sweden's overall COVID-19 death rate was estimated at 39.57 deaths per 100,000 population; At the same time, the US mortality rate. USA It was estimated at 30.02 deaths per 100,000 inhabitants, according to NPR. Norway and Finland, both bordering Sweden, instituted more stringent blocking measures than their neighboring country, and at the time, each had fewer than six COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 inhabitants.

The research group Ourworldindata.org now estimates that Sweden has the eighth highest number of coronavirus-related deaths per capita, Reuters reported.

In establishing their COVID-19 strategy, Swedish officials, including Olofsdotter, predicted that the country could achieve so-called collective immunity before countries under blockade, according to NPR. Herd immunity refers to a point where so many people gain immunity to a virus, either through natural infections or vaccines, that the overall risk of new infections becomes very low. With too few people to infect, the virus can no longer spread rapidly.

Without an approved vaccine, experts estimate that 60% of the population would have to become infected and recover from COVID-19 to achieve herd immunity, assuming that each infection provides strong immunity that does not decline rapidly over time, NPR reported. However, an antibody survey conducted in Stockholm suggested that less than 7.5% of the city's residents had been exposed to the virus in mid-May.

With herd immunity on the distant horizon, and nearly 41,900 cases confirmed so far in the country, Tegnell said he still defends Sweden's original COVID-19 strategy.

"We continue to believe that the strategy is good, but there are always improvements one can make, especially if you look back in time," he said during a press conference, according to Reuters. "It would be weird if you gave him a different answer to that question."

On the other hand, Bjorn Olsen, a professor of infectious medicine at Uppsala University, called the strategy "one of Sweden's biggest shame and most tragic events" in an interview with Reuters. "As long as people die, we must try to change."

Tegnell said that, in retrospect, Sweden should have done much more widespread diagnostic tests earlier, Reuters reported. Olsen echoed this point, adding that the country should expand its ability to trace contacts, to trace and isolate new cases of infection before they spread.

Originally published in Live Science.