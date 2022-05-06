If you’re a fan of Sweet Magnolias, then you’re in for a treat! The show’s producers have just released a sneak peek of the new season, and it looks amazing.

Sweet Magnolias is a drama that follows the lives of three women living in the small town of Sweet Apple, Georgia.The show has been successful with both critics and audiences, and it’s sure to keep you hooked this season. Make sure to check out the sneak peek below!

The plotline of the Sweet Magnolias

The Sweet Magnolias season three remains largely under wraps but from the teaser, it seems like Maddie, Dana Sue, and Helen will be back to their antics.

The Sweet Magnolias season three trailer gives fans a first look at what’s in store for the women of Sweet Apple. In the minute-long sneak peek, viewers, see clips of Maddie (JoAnna Garcia Swisher) and Bill (Chris Klein) discussing their relationship, Dana Sue (Brooke Elliott) getting a new job offer and Helen (Lorraine Toussaint) being her usual feisty self.

Characters in the Sweet Magnolias

Here are the celebrity’s names mentioned below:

JoAnna Garcia Swisher as Maddie Townsend

Brooke Elliott as Dana Sue Sullivan

Heather Headley as Helen Decatur

Logan Allen

Anneliese Judge as Annie Sullivan

Carson Rowland as Tyler ‘Ty’ Townsend

Justin Bruening as Cal Maddox

Jamie Lynn Spears as Noreen Fitzgibbons

Chris Klein as Bill Townsend

Dion Johnstone as Erik Whitley

Chris Medlin as Isaac Downey

Sam Ashby as Jackson Lewis

Hunter Burke as Trotter Vidhyarkorn

Harlan Drum as CeCe Matney

Bianca Berry Tarantino as Katie Townsend

Brittany L. Smith as Peggy Martin

Brandon Quinn as Ronnie Sullivan

Al-Jaleel Knox as Gabe Weatherspoon

Netflix has renewed the unexpected hit drama for a third season

Netflix surprised fans of the hit drama by renewing the series for a third season, just one day after the second season premiere. Sweet Magnolias became an instant favorite when it first premiered and has only grown in popularity since then.

The series follows the lives of three best friends in the small town of Serenity, South Carolina. Season two picks up where season one left off, with Maddie (JoAnna Garcia Swisher), Helen (Heather Headley), and Dana Sue (Brooke Elliott) navigating life, love, and business. Sweet Magnolias is a feel-good series that will leave you wanting more.

The fans on Sweet Magnolias

The fans on Sweet Magnolias are some of the most passionate fans I’ve ever seen. They are always quick to share their thoughts and feelings on the show, and they never hesitate to let us know what they want to see next. Sweet Magnolias has been a labor of love for everyone involved, and we can’t wait to bring you more of the stories and characters you love. In the meantime, enjoy this sneak peek of Sweet Magnolias season three!

Also, the critics of Sweet Magnolias have been overwhelmingly positive. They love the show’s focus on female friendships and its depiction of small-town life. Sweet Magnolias is a warm, feel-good series that will leave you wanting more.

We can’t wait to bring you more of the stories and characters you love in Sweet Magnol.

Likewise, the future success of Sweet Magnolias is looking bright, and we can’t wait to see what the next season has in store. Stay tuned!

