Swimsuit model SI Brooks Nader says she ate & # 39; chicken and fries & # 39; the weekend before your session.

EXCLUSIVE: Brooks Nader is heating things up again.

The Baton Rouge beauty, who joined the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit family in 2019 after winning the open casting model search, headed to Bali before the coronavirus pandemic to skyrocket her rookie spread, which is featured in the This year's edition currently on newsstands. SI's 2020 issue features Olivia Culpo, Jasmine Sanders, and Kate Book as this year's cover girls.

The model, represented by The Lions, thanks her for being part of the brand's most diverse theme, which she believes will inspire other girls to hug their bodies this summer and celebrate their identity. However, preparing to pose for the magazine and feel your best was far from simple, especially when you faced temptation in your native Louisiana.

Nader spoke to Fox News about appearing in the 2020 issue of SI Swimsuit, how she prepared for the big day, and what kept her going after initially facing rejection within the fashion industry.

Fox News: What was it like filming in Bali for the 2020 edition of SI Swimsuit?

Brooks Nader: For me it was a bit surreal because it was the first time I had traveled that far. I have never been to Asia. I have never been to Bali … But it could not have been a more beautiful day. The day we filmed was a sunny, beautiful and quintessential Bali day. So it happened super fast … And then it happened 2020. Now obviously I can't wait for this little ray of sunshine in this crazy year.

Fox News: How did you physically prepare for filming?

Nader I definitely put a lot into training this year and exercising and eating healthy. I am great at boxing. I go to the Gotham gym in New York City almost daily when I'm training for something big. For my rookie session, I trained with my coach Rob, probably about two hours a day in the previous months. Other than that, it doesn't put me on crazy meal plans or anything like that. I'm just trying to stay away from drinking, without wine.

I stay away from alcohol for a month and a half. I try to limit my carbohydrates and my sugar intake. I'm drinking a lot of water, I'm just trying to keep it clean. I don't follow anything too crazy or strict. I feel like I was actually dieting before my rookie shoot. And then, the weekend before my rookie shoot, I went home to Louisiana for something related to family, which took its toll on my diet plans because the food is obviously amazing. And I think at the time I had lost a little too much and didn't even want to. My whole family was so happy to see me (eat) Cane’s, my favorite Louisiana fast food… I ate the box combo, which is like the biggest combo with all these chicken and chips deals.

My mom said: Gracias Thank God! She's going to put in a couple of little pounds … before the shoot. So in the end, I'm glad I did. One of the things I love about SI is that they reserve you because they love you. They don't want it to fit this sample size like many fashion customers and people in the industry want. They just love you the way you are. So I didn't want to be upset.

Fox News: Many models have previously told us that they depend on boxing to get fit. Why?

Nader First of all, it's a great self defense … But I feel like it's a great combination of cardio and toning. When you're boxing, you not only work on your arms, but also work your abdomen and legs. And I feel it makes me more agile and quick to stand … And it's really fun. I feel like if you're having a stressful week or a difficult day, I'd rather hit a bag like crazy than do a flex. It is a good little escape.

Fox News: This year's theme is being recognized as the most diverse in SI. How important is it for the brand to have such a diverse problem now more than ever?

Nader What I love about Sports Illustrated is that they have been at the forefront of being inclusive. They have been so inclusive with every race and size before it became popular. They have been doing what everyone is now starting to do as a trend. They've actually been doing it for quite some time, which is pretty spectacular.

Every year, they make some kind of story. This year Valentina Sampaio is making history as the first transgender SI model, which is sensational. I don't know her that well personally. We share the same agency. But I do know that she is a hard worker and a great representation of a successful trans woman. He is definitely a perfect person for Sports Illustrated. So I think it is a great move for them.

But there is all kinds of diversity in this magazine. There are skinny models, models with curves, busty, not busty: they have ticked each box. And that makes me happy because the girls from all over the world who read this magazine hope to find some similarities and (a) connection with at least one of the models, which is what you want. There is nothing worse than reading a magazine and they all look exactly the same with the same size and color. How do you relate to that? I'm so glad there's something for everyone in this magazine.

Fox News: How has your life changed YES?

Nader I think one of the main things is … it has launched me and it has given me a platform and a voice on a much larger scale than I had before as a model. SI swimsuit fans are loyal. They are involved. They contact us. I try to answer everyone whenever appropriate * laughs *. But they have given me a complete platform. I have met so many girls that even to this day, I still speak to them, either someone I interviewed as an IS hope or someone I met when I was testing.

It makes me feel really special and confident that I am part of a brand that is so iconic, that it has existed and (has been) a household name for so many years. It is definitely surreal. And my family, all my people in Louisiana, are all big fans of SI swimwear. If they weren't before, they really are (now).

Fox News: In the past, you talked about how you faced rejection early in your modeling career because you were considered too "curvy". What kept you going?

Nader That brings me back to (when I first tried) Sports Illustrated. When I went to the open call in Miami, I felt a little depressed … It's not bad to be curvy … it doesn't mean you can't do catwalk or haute couture. But when I went to Miami for that casting, I felt a huge boost in my confidence when it came to my modeling career. And I knew that it WAS something I always wanted to be a part of.

I was with an agency and they said, "I don't think it will work for you." At first, I believed his word and thought, "Wow, they must know what they are talking about." I guess it's not for me. "But when I saw the open call announcement on SI's Instagram, they said anyone can try it. I thought," If I don't, I'll totally regret it. "So I'm glad I went out there and showing that all my former agents were wrong. I am no longer with them. Now I am with a great team of people who believe in me and see my vision in terms of what I want for my career. They are totally behind me. And I believe That is an important key: surround yourself with people who want to support you to achieve your dreams.