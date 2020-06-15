Swiss authorities search for person who left $ 191,000 gold on a train

(CNN) – Swiss police are looking for a forgetful individual who left something quite important on a train: a package full of gold bars, worth more than $ 190,000.

The package containing the gold bars was found in the car of a train of the Swiss Federal Railways (SBB) that traveled from the northeast of the Swiss city of St Gallen to Lucerne, a city in the center of the country, in October last year, authorities said.

Despite "extensive investigations," the owner of the high-value package had not been tracked, authorities said in a statement published in local government daily Lucerne Canton.

After authorities were unable to locate the owner of the precious cargo, the gold bars, worth 182,000 Swiss francs ($ 191,000), were confiscated by the public prosecutor's office.

Now, authorities have decided to publicize their search to find the mysterious owner of the reward.

In a bulletin dated June 2, authorities said the owner has five years to claim the treasure.

A spokesman for the prosecutor's office told CNN that several investigations into gold had been conducted and were being reviewed. No details were given on the nature of the controls.

