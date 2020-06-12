Swiss researchers working on transparent face masks for medical workers, mass market

A Swiss team has spent the past two years developing a transparent, breathable material that they hope will replace traditional face masks.

With the spread of the coronavirus, face masks have become a staple in everyday life as countries try to reopen and maintain a sense of normalcy. Some adopted the masks and tried to integrate them more into everyday life, such as the launch of the "trikini" for the summer that includes custom masks with swimwear.

CLICK HERE FOR FULL CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

However, most people find it difficult to adjust to the new normal they are in, even constantly covering their faces. A new type of mask may make the change a little easier.

Klaus Schönenberger helped with the 2015 Ebola outbreak in West Africa and saw the benefits and limitations of medical masks. Most concerning was the lack of facial interaction, which may be crucial in helping hearing-impaired patients.

"It was moving to see that the nurses, covered from head to toe in protective gear, put photos of themselves on the chest so that the patients could see their faces," he said in a statement on the project website.

Schönenberger began developing HelloMask with the EssentialTech Center and Empa, a Swiss federal materials science center. Thierry Pelet, a former project manager at the Ecole Polytechnique Polytechnic School Fédérale de Lausanne, approached Schönenberger to help develop the mask.

The goal was to create a mask that was transparent but still leaked to a medical grade level. Unlike current similar products that aim to provide transparent face protection but are bulky and cumbersome, HelloMask would be similar in design and function to current green, blue and white medical masks.

"By searching online, you can find prototypes of masks that are partially transparent, but they are normal masks with part of the fabric replaced by transparent plastic," Pelet said in the written statement. The mask the group developed should work the same way as medical masks, with pores in the material that are small enough to allow air to pass through and block viruses and bacteria.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

HelloMask was initially funded by a dozen non-profit organizations, and later obtained a grant for its funding. The masks will initially be sold to hospitals and healthcare professionals, but the plan is to quickly introduce the masks to the mass market, with the goal of launching production in early 2021.