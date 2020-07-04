Swiss zookeeper killed by Siberian tiger inside the enclosure

A Swiss zoo keeper was killed on Saturday after she was attacked by a Siberian tiger in front of horrified visitors at the Zurich Zoo.

Viewers raised the alarm after seeing the tiger, named Irina, attack the 55-year-old guardian, according to The Associated Press.

Other zoo workers came to the aid of the woman and lured the tiger out of its compound as rescuers attempted to revive the zookeeper.

Unfortunately, all the help came too late. The woman died on the spot, ”said Zurich police spokeswoman Judith Hoedl, according to the AP.

Hoedl said an investigation into the incident was launched, including why the guard was on the premises at the same time as the tiger.

The tiger was born in 2015 at a zoo in the Danish city of Odense and moved to Zurich a year ago, according to Severin Dressen, director of the zoo.

"Our total sympathy is with the victim's relatives," Dressen said, adding that the caregiver had been a long-term staff member.

He said that the visitors and workers who saw the attack were receiving psychological counseling.

The zoo had recently reopened after a coronavirus-related shutdown.