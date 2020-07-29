Swizz Beatz was seen filling his new Ferrari

By
Zaheer
-
0
1


The most powerful Ferrari of all time … is a plug-in hybrid

Ferrari's newest model, the SF90 Stradale, is the company's most powerful car, and it turns out to be a plug-in hybrid intended to enhance the company's environmental image. The SF90 Stradale has a 4.0-liter V8 engine and three electric motors with a combined output of 986 horsepower. The mid-engine supercar can accelerate to 60 mph in 2.5 seconds and reach a top speed of 211 mph.

Swizz Beatz doesn't just pump the beats. He also pumps his own gas.

SWNS

The hip hop artist was seen filling his new Ferrari F8 Tribute at a service station in La Jolla, California, where he and his wife Alicia Keyes own a $ 20.8 million home, according to SWNS.

The Italian mid-engine coupe is powered by a 710-hp turbocharged V8 and can reach a top speed of 212 mph. The Beatz white sample is so new that it still has temporary labels.

SWNS

The F8 Tribute was introduced for 2020 with a starting price of $ 276,650, which is a drop in the bucket for Beatz, who along with Keyes is worth $ 150 million, according to CelebrityNetWorth.com.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here