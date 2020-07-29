Swizz Beatz was seen filling his new Ferrari

Swizz Beatz doesn't just pump the beats. He also pumps his own gas.

The hip hop artist was seen filling his new Ferrari F8 Tribute at a service station in La Jolla, California, where he and his wife Alicia Keyes own a $ 20.8 million home, according to SWNS.

The Italian mid-engine coupe is powered by a 710-hp turbocharged V8 and can reach a top speed of 212 mph. The Beatz white sample is so new that it still has temporary labels.

The F8 Tribute was introduced for 2020 with a starting price of $ 276,650, which is a drop in the bucket for Beatz, who along with Keyes is worth $ 150 million, according to CelebrityNetWorth.com.

