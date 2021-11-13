The show “Sydney to the Max” is an American comedy that airs on Disney Channel. It first aired on January 25, 2019. The series stars Ruth Righi, Ava Kolker, Jackson Dollinger, Christian J. Simon, Ian Reed Kesler, and Caroline Rhea.

Sydney is a 12-year-old girl who lives in Portland with her father Max and her paternal grandmother Judy. Sydney’s best friend is Olive. They go to school together. This show is about a boy named Max and his friend Leo. They work in an arcade for Leo’s dad. Sometimes they go back in time to 1992Both segments show Sydney and Max when they were younger.

When is the Sydney to the Max Season 3 release date?

Disney Channel renewed Sydney to the Max for season 3. The release date is Friday, March 19, 2021. We will add more details about this on this post when we get them. If you want to know when the season 3 premiere will be, please sign up below. You can also join in on the conversation in our forums.

About the plot of Sydney to the Max Season 3:

The show is called Sydney to the Max. The creator of the show is Sarah Dunn and. The people who create the show are Kapital Entertainment, ABC Studios, 3 Hounds Productions, and Daddy’s Girl Productions. This show has four people in it. They are Ruth Righi, Ava Kolker, Ian Reed Kesler, and Jackson Dollinger. Sydney to the Max first aired on Disney Channel on January 25, 2019. So far there have been two seasons. The series has an IMDb rating of 6.1 out of 10, based on 252 user votes.

This show is about Sydney, a girl who lives with her dad Max and her grandma Judy. Sydney is in sixth grade and she loves hanging out with her friends. There are flashbacks to the 1990s too.

This movie is about a girl and her dad. It’s the story of what they do together, and how it changes them. It’s also about growing up. This movie teaches you how to grow up with your parents. This story is about a girl named Sydney and her friend Olive. They have many fun adventures. It also tells the story of a boy named Max. His best friend was Leo, who had adventures too. This part takes place in 1990s America, but it also tells what happened from 1990 to 2000 through flashbacks. Sydney and Max find out that they have a lot in common. Even though they grew up in different times, their grandmothers know a lot about what happened to them when they were young.

What about the production?

Disney Channel decided on September 6, 2018, to make a new show. The show will be about Sydney Reynolds and her friend Max. It will start early in 2019. This show is being made by Mark Reisman who also serves as the showrunner, executive producer, and writer. The new show will be on Disney Channel. The song is written by Kay Hanley, Michelle Lewis, and Dan Petty. It is sung by Ruth Righi and Dan Conklin. They released the opening sequence of the show on January 16th.On May 23, 2019, Disney Channel renewed the series for a second season. On November 21, 2019, Disney Channel renewed the show for a third season instead of waiting until after Season 2 to renew.

What is the star cast of Sydney to the Max Season 3?

Ruth Righi as Sydney Reynolds,

Ava Kolker as Olive,

Jackson Dollinger as Young Max Reynolds,

Christian J. Simon is Leo, the childhood friend of Max who is seen in his flashbacks; his last name is revealed to be Webb in “The Lyin’ King”; his full name is revealed to be Leonard Lawrence Webb in “As Bad as She Gets”. Leo is Alisha’s cousin, and thus the future first cousin once removed from Sydney.

Ian Reed Kesler as Adult Max Reynolds, the protective father of Sydney and proprietor of the bike shop, Reynolds Rides, who has raised Sydney since his wife, Alisha, died 5 years before the series’ 2019 events; at certain moments, he has flashbacks to his middle school days;

Caroline Rhea as Judy, Sydney’s spiritual grandmother and Max’s mother who helps Max to raise Sydney; in flashbacks, she watches over Max while his father Doug is away working as a pilot in another city with an unpredictable work schedule

