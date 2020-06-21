Syracuse shooting leaves 9 wounded, 17-year-old hit in the head

At least nine people were injured when the shooting erupted Saturday night at an outdoor party in Syracuse, including a 17-year-old boy who was left in critical condition after being shot in the head, according to reports.

The victims were rushed to Northern Medical University after the shooting near Fayette and Wyoming streets, police chief Kenton Buckner said, according to The Post-Standard.

A witness said the bullets began to fly during the annual outdoor gathering called "Rye Day," which was scheduled to end at 9 p.m., the news outlet reported.

Several hundred people gathered in a plaza near the WCNY building to enjoy the festivities, which included music and food.

Just before 9 p.m., at least a dozen shots rang out, dispersing revelers, a witness told the newspaper, adding that a man sitting on his knees was holding his chest with his hands.

I said,: Come on, man, we have to go! They are shooting! "The witness said." He said, "I can't, man, they shot me." So he just sat there waiting for help. "

He added: "When I took off, at least 10 policemen were flying, flying, flying."

A person who was taken to the hospital in a private vehicle collided with a police car, according to the police chief, who said that no one had been arrested around 11 p.m.

The victims are between the ages of 17-53, including several who were shot in the leg and a man who was shot in the neck. The 53-year-old woman is a woman who was shot in the back and midsection, the outlet reported.

Buckner told reporters that the incident was first called as a stolen vehicle complaint, WSYR-TV reported.

"I think we have two or three different scenes, so I don't know which location contributed to which victims," ​​CNN said.

Mayor Ben Walsh said he was unaware of the city's approvals issued for the meeting.

"We would not issue approvals for a meeting of this size. So, we are going to have to analyze how it came to be," he added, according to CNN.

Rye Day is the brainchild of Ryedell Davis, who has had bustling birthday parties for 14 years near Martin Luther King Boulevard and South State Street, her mother Annetta Peterson told The Post-Standard.

But this year, city housing officials told him he couldn't organize the party's duty of traffic concerns, so the event moved to a plaza on the Near West Side, he added.

Peterson said the event was always peaceful until this year.

"I have held a birthday party for my son every year, and this never happened," he said. "This never, ever happened."