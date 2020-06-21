Syracuse shooting: nine people fired at large gathering in New York

The incident started on Saturday night when officers responded to a complaint about a stolen vehicle in Syracuse.

When they arrived on the scene, they found hundreds of people on the street. People started running toward officers saying someone was shooting, Syracuse Police Chief Kenton Buckner said. Officers did not hear a shot.

It is unclear what type of meeting it was. Officers found nine shooting victims at the scene. A 17-year-old man was He was shot in the head and is in critical condition, and the other eight have injuries that are not considered life-threatening. The victims were between 17 and 53 years old.

Buckner said the police have no suspicious information and that no one is in custody.