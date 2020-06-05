System of a Down members Serj Tankian and John Dolmayan disagree on Donald Trump's handling of protests

It seems that system of a Down Bandmates Serj Tankian and John Dolmayan differ in their opinions.

This week, both musicians shared their thoughts on President Donald TrumpManaging protests across the country in Instagram posts.

"Run Donny, run to your bunker. You can be the first president of the United States to do it for fear of your own citizens," wrote Tankian, 52. on the streets in person. But like other corrupt undemocratic leaders in the past, you have realized that they are not your people, as you are not really our president. "

The singer said that the protests are more than racial, but also the "institutional injustices" established due to the electoral university, the pressure groups and the bipartisan system.

"Do you make Antifa a terrorist organization but not the KKK? The lessons of the successful 2018 peaceful revolution in Armenia can be applied in the United States and in other parts of the world," Tankian concluded in his Sunday publication. "Coordinate online and block all streets everywhere and force the regime to resign. The time has come. Your time has come @realdonaldtrump."

On Tuesday, Dolmayan, 46, expressed her admiration for Trump, sharing a photo of him along with the president's famous quote about "having done more for the black community than any other president since Abraham Lincoln."

"Let us not allow the narration that is being spun to make us forget the truth of this statement," the photo captioned. "The most attacked president in history and the best friend of minorities! Don't you think? Look at the statistics. I don't like it, it doesn't change the truth."

The protests in which the two musicians seem to disagree were fueled by the death of Geroge Floyd, an African American civilian who died in police custody in Minneapolis, Minnesota, when Officer Derek Chauvin knelt on Floyd's neck for more than eight minutes.

Protests in favor of the Black Lives Matter movement have erupted worldwide.