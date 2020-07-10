T. Becket Adams accuses mainstream media of pushing & # 39; literal Chinese communist propaganda & # 39; in the middle of a pandemic

The Washington Examiner's T. Becket Adams criticized mainstream media on Wednesday, accusing them of broadcasting uncritical propaganda from China, even as China actively suppressed information about the coronavirus.

"When China's overwhelming incompetence, arrogance, and duplicity brought a viral pandemic to the United States, a substantial segment of the free press thoughtfully recited literal Chinese Communist propaganda. Never forget it," he said.

Adams highlighted a Foreign Policy report alleging that the Chinese government ordered the media not to publish negative information about its response to the pandemic.

In the Foreign Policy article, journalist Tracy Wen Liu said she was "repeatedly shut down by the authorities" when she attempted to report the virus. He added that "the government sent dozens of journalists to Wuhan to shape the narrative about the virus."

EXCLUSIVE: CHINESE VIROLOGIST ACCUSES BEIJING OF CORONAVIRUS COVER-UP

Liu added that the suppression in Beijing included the massive withdrawal of online help requests from COVID-19 patients.

Similarly, Dr. Li-Meng Yan, a Chinese virologist, accused the Chinese government of knowing about the coronavirus long before it recognized its existence in the world.

More from the media

As Adams pointed out, the mainstream media in the US has been repeatedly criticized for its coverage of China's coronavirus response. Some media have favorably compared China's response to that of the United States, while other reports have uncritically echoed China's claim that it saw no further deaths from the coronavirus in April.

"Keep in mind," wrote Adams, "that when she [Liu] says that the Chinese Communist Party was cracking down on whistleblowers and medical workers, all while leading a propaganda campaign to position herself on the world stage. As the most credible and competent superpower, members of the free press practically stumbled to praise China's supposedly innovative and victorious response to deadly contagion. "

Fox News' Barnini Chakraborty contributed to this report.