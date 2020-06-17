T.I.'s daughter opens up about her father's past comments about her virginity: it was & # 39; traumatic for me & # 39;

T.I.'s daughter Deyjah Harris shares her thoughts on her father's past comments about her virginity.

Last year, the 39-year-old rapper made a strange statement, admitting that he accompanies 18-year-old Harris to the gynecologist every year "to check his hymen" and make sure it's still intact.

The comments were counterproductive to T.I., who later stated that he was "joking" and offered his daughter a public apology.

Now, in a clip from the family reality show, "T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle," Harris spoke about his father's comments.

Harris said she noted that she had been tagged in a Twitter story and immediately knew what it was about after just seeing the word "gynecologist."

She described her emotions as "very surprised, hurt, angry [and] embarrassed."

"I mean, honestly, I'm definitely embarrassed," Harris admitted to two close confidants, explaining that he was trying to get the scandal out of his mind.

Harris said he felt "he couldn't have said 'no'." when his father wanted to talk to his doctors, noting that his father's reaction would be different towards any of his brothers having sex.

"I think my dad treats me differently than kids when it comes to sex and supervision," said the reality star. "My dad even jokes with [my brother] King about becoming a baby daddy. He never joked around like that with me."

Harris said he doesn't feel like he can speak to T.I. – real name Clifford Joseph Harris Jr. – because he "plays the victim" frequently.

"I just don't mind being around him right now," he admitted in the clip. "I'll be a better father. I mean, I'm not saying I'm a bad father, I'm not saying that. I'm just saying when it comes to things like this, I'm just going to be more connected mentally, emotionally."

The incident even led Harris to look at his relationship with his father "differently."

"This situation was kind of traumatic for me," Harris said through tears.

YOU. Harris shares with R&B singer Ms. Niko.