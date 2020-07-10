Taaooma is Nigeria's rapidly growing comedy Instagram sensation

In the 56-second parody of the comic, Maryam Apaokagi, popularly known as Taaooma, the daughter realizes halfway to school that she picked up her lunch box but forgot her backpack at home.

The sketch was quickly seen by thousands of Nigerians whom, according to the comic, CNN could relate to because many parents often have to scold their children.

One day, he woke up to hundreds of new mentions and followers on Instagram. The parody had gone viral. As people shared the parody, the video racked up more than 85,000 views on YouTube, giving Nigerians a peek at Akpaokagi's comedy style.

Since then, the 21-year-old has become an Instagram sensation in the West African country.

"When I uploaded that particular parody, I didn't want to see it malfunction, so I left Instagram. It was my boyfriend who let me know that the post was working well, and that's when I reviewed it and got excited," Apaokagi said.

In her videos, the comic plays all the characters in a fictional family of four: Taaoo (herself), Iya Taaoo (her mother), Baba Taaoo (her father), and Tayo (her brother). the names are shorter variations from Apaokagi's nickname, Taaooma.

Filmed at her home in Lagos, Nigeria's shopping mall, her sketches often portray everyday events and mother-daughter conversations in Nigerian homes, making them understandable to the African public.

The accidental comedian

Apaokagi says he stumbled upon comedy sketches by chance because his initial plan was to learn how to edit videos. As an undergraduate student, I was curious to record and edit videos.

"I didn't even really know. I started doing comedies because I needed some clips to practice video editing," he told CNN. "I was interested when I saw my boyfriend editing at the time. He earns music videos for a living, so my interest grew and I told him I wanted to learn," she explained.

She convinced her boyfriend, Abdulaziz Oladimeji, to teach her the basics of video editing.

As he learned more, he needed more images to master tricky editing elements, like cloning, and his short video scenes were born.

"My boyfriend was the one who brought up the concept of the parody characters. I thought all I had to do was stand in front of the camera, but he said he needed to edit more complicated videos to be really good at it. Then it occurred to him the concept of Iya Taaoo and Taaoo, "he said.

According to Apaokagi, Oladimeji helped her develop fun ideas for her short videos where she played different characters.

As she learned, she uploaded her videos on Instagram, "As I edit, as I sketch, I upload immediately. It doesn't matter what the edit is or how it looks," he said.

Akpaokagi constantly shared her sketches on Instagram until finally one of them, the mother scolding her daughter for missing the school bus, went viral.

Social problems

The comedian does not shy away from using her skits to comment on social issues.

In response to recent protests in Nigeria demanding urgent measures to combat sexual violence against women, Akpaokagi parodied educating people about the culture of rape.

In the video, Iya Taaoo, one of her characters is seen advocating the arrest of an alleged rapist.

"I'm not kidding about that," she said in the video, warning a neighbor who made an inappropriate sexual prank on her daughter.

He also posted a sketch in March, informing people on how to protect themselves from Covid-19. At that time, Nigeria had begun screening citizens for the virus.

In the one-minute video, she tells a neighbor that Wear a mask and avoid touching your face and nose to stay protected from the virus.

On Instagram, the videos garner an average of 500,000 views, earning him recognition from some of Nigeria's most famous stars, including rapper Falz and footballer Asisat Oshoala, who have republished their work.

Making music

The comic is targeting Nollywood, the Nigerian film industry, recognized as the second largest film producer by volume in the world, and the country's music industry. Akpaokagi said he hopes to make music videos through Greenade, a production company he co-founded with Oladimeji.

Some of his parodies already include music covers. In March, he created a version of a song by singer Yemi Alade and music legend Angelique Kidjo, "Shekere."

"I'm definitely going to make music, my own music. I'm just taking it easy," Akpaokagi explained.

His success, however, seems to be happening anything but slowly.