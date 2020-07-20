Table used by Jeffrey Epstein and Harvey Weinstein destroyed by New York restaurant owner

Zach Erdem, the owner of 75 Main in Southampton, said he wanted to erase their names from the history of his restaurant.

Epstein, who was awaiting trial on federal charges accusing him of sexually abusing underage girls, was found unanswered in his cell at the New York Metropolitan Correctional Center in August 2019. Police sources told CNN that he died. by suicide. Weinstein, a former Hollywood producer, was sentenced in March to 23 years in prison after being convicted of committing a first-degree criminal sex act involving a woman and third-degree rape of another.

When they visited 75 Main, the two used to dine at Table 1, according to Erdem.

"When I thought about it, as Jeffrey Epstein used to sit at this table, all I could think about was that I had to burn this table and make sure nothing stained my restaurant," Erdem, 39. , he told CNN.