Table used by Jeffrey Epstein and Harvey Weinstein destroyed by New York restaurant owner

Zach Erdem, the owner of 75 Main in Southampton, said he wanted to erase their names from the history of his restaurant.
When they visited 75 Main, the two used to dine at Table 1, according to Erdem.
"When I thought about it, as Jeffrey Epstein used to sit at this table, all I could think about was that I had to burn this table and make sure nothing stained my restaurant," Erdem, 39. , he told CNN.
"I got my hammer and my fuel and broke it, burned it and threw it in the trash. It felt so good actually. Now I don't have to think about these guys anymore."
Erdem, surrounded by local residents and waiters, said he broke the table with an ax and mallet before dipping it in lighter fluid and lighting it while people shouted "Burn, Epstein, burn!"
Along with "getting rid of his bad energy," Erdem said he did it to send a clear message to everyone planning to visit 75 Main:
"People who abuse women are not welcome here."