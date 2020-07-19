Taco Bell removes its 7-layer Burrito and other classics to make room for two new menu items

The fast-food chain announced Friday that it is simplifying its menu by removing 11 items.
Starting August 13, you will no longer be able to order the Grilled Steak Soft Taco, 7-Layer Burrito, Nachos Supreme, Fried Beef Burrito, Spicy Toast, Triple-Layer Nachos, Spicy Potato Soft Taco, Potatoes with Cheesy Fiesta cheese, loaded Grills (Cheesy Potato, Beefy Nacho), Chips & Dips and the Mini Skillet Bowl.
El Quesarito will also be removed from menu boards, but will still be available to order digitally through the Taco Bell website or app.
Instead, Taco Bell said it will add two new elements.
The $ 5 Grande Nachos box, which puts beef, refried beans, cheese sauce, three-cheese mix, pico de gallo, guacamole, and low-fat sour cream on a bed of tortillas, comes with a medium drink and is Returning for a limited time. Plus, a $ 1 beef burrito will become a permanent addition to the Cravings value menu.
Yes, life without 2 am Cheesy Fiesta Potatoes will be tough, but Taco Bell says the simplified menu will allow "new fan favorites, continued progress in categories like plant-based diets, and even opportunities for the return of some classics in por Limited time ".