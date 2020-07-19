Taco Bell removes its 7-layer Burrito and other classics to make room for two new menu items

The fast-food chain announced Friday that it is simplifying its menu by removing 11 items.

"This evolved menu approach comes after months of reviewing the new way we manage our restaurants," the company said in a statement. "We want to ensure a quick and easy ordering experience for our guests and team members."

Starting August 13, you will no longer be able to order the Grilled Steak Soft Taco, 7-Layer Burrito, Nachos Supreme, Fried Beef Burrito, Spicy Toast, Triple-Layer Nachos, Spicy Potato Soft Taco, Potatoes with Cheesy Fiesta cheese, loaded Grills (Cheesy Potato, Beefy Nacho), Chips & Dips and the Mini Skillet Bowl.

El Quesarito will also be removed from menu boards, but will still be available to order digitally through the Taco Bell website or app.