Tailored Brands is closing 500 stores

The company has identified 500 stores for closings and said it is cutting 20% ​​of its corporate positions in hopes of strengthening its "financial position and allowing it to compete more effectively in the challenging retail environment," according to a statement. The company has around 1,500 stores in the United States, with about half operating under the Men & # 39; s Wearhouse name.

"Unfortunately, due to the Covid-19 pandemic and its significant impact on our business, more action is needed to help us strengthen our financial position so that we can navigate our current realities," said Tailored Brands CEO Dinesh Lathi.

Store closings and the resulting layoffs will cost the company $ 6 million in severance pay and other termination costs, Tailored Brands said. Stores will close "over time" and have not yet "quantified the cost savings and costs associated with possible store closings."

Actions of Custom ( TLRD ) nearly 10% soared after the news.