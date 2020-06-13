Taiwanese politician breaks sticks with his butt in exchange for votes

A recall election has become a real pain in the butt for a candidate.

The recall vote for the mayor of Taipei, Taiwan, became more interesting last week when Taipei City Councilman Chiu Wei-chieh promised to "break a stick in two with his buttocks for every 10,000 votes that exceed 400,000 in retirement against then Kaohsiung Mayor Han Kuo-yu, "according to the Taipei Times.

Han angered people by pulling a De Blasio and running "as the candidate of the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) in the January 11 presidential election, entering the race a few months after being elected mayor, in what some voters said that he was a betrayal of his promises during his mayoral campaign, "according to the newspaper.

Chiu got more than he bargained for with the recall stunt, as 939,090 residents voted in favor of Han's removal, far more than the required 574,996 votes.

However, Chiu kept his promise and, according to the newspaper, published a video on Tuesday of him busting chopsticks with his butt, prompting a New Taipei City-based gastroenterologist, Chang Chen-jung, to warn that "the Chips from broken chopsticks could accidentally pierce the meat and cause cellulite. "

Chang said he was concerned that people might try to emulate Chiu after watching his feat on video, adding that "he had seen cases of people who had inserted things into their anus, which had to be removed by surgery or endoscopy."