Take 10 with Daveed Diggs

Her television series Snowpiercer premiered on TNT on May 31. Tell us about your character and what we can expect.

The show takes place in a post-apocalyptic world after a global freeze, with the rest of humanity on a train constantly circling the globe. What is on the train is all that is left in the world. The first class, the front of the train, is incredibly opulent, while the tail is essentially barracks. The main character wants something better for his people in the queue, and he wants the system to be changed.

You said that for a time before booking Hamilton [Diggs played two roles, the Marquis de Lafayette and Thomas Jefferson, in the Broadway musical], he was technically homeless, surfing on the couch, and sometimes even sleeping on trains. of the subway. What kept you optimistic and moving forward?

It's interesting how that story was approached for a while. But I was 22 or 23 years old and we were all doing that. Being poor was nothing, he was used to it. I was young and I was in New York and I was collecting pennies with all my creative friends. I don't remember being cold and I said, "There are wolves chasing me."

When his 2018 movie Blindspotting was released, he spoke of being detained by the police 36 times over the course of 3 years, and compared going through that with some kind of PTSD. How does that affect you?

It simply is. It's unfortunate and it's not normal, but every black person I know has the same thing. It is demoralizing. The more you realize that there is a difference in the value judgment that is given to your life compared to someone else's life for no reason, you just have to live differently.

Tell us about your new animated movie, the Pixar Soul fantasy comedy, due out in June.

I love movies like this that don't treat children as incapable of understanding very adult ideas. They just need to be presented in a way that is digestible. That allows those of us who are older to have a conversation with children in a way that we couldn't before.

With so many projects underway, how do you find the time to exercise? What is your typical routine?

I like weights and I like calisthenics and plyometric things. I usually work it first thing in the morning or late at night. I grew up running and was used to someone designing a training plan for me, so I also like to use training apps.

What is your comfort food?

Most of what I eat is comfort food! I love a good pizza or a good burger. I am a simple cheese pizza purist. Sometimes I go to eat pepperoni, maybe I will make one of each, if they give me a slice in New York. New York is pizza, L.A. it's for burgers.

What is your secret health vice?

It's probably my diet. I still eat as a teenager most of the time. What is probably also really destructive is that when I'm exercising I don't warm up properly, and as you get older that becomes more necessary.

Who is your health model?

My dad has always been quite healthy. He is in good shape. He liked juices in the 1980s, before people did. I made these mixes with wheatgrass juice from the health food store.

What disease or condition would you like to see eradicated in your life?

Probably poverty. That would end up getting rid of many others.

What do you do when you have a day just for you?

I really like doing nothing. That's where the ideas come from. I am very good at relaxing. It is a special ability.

