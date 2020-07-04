Take advantage of this 4th of July to reject all those who hate the United States

On July 4, 1926, in a speech in the City of Brotherly Love, President Calvin Coolidge said: “At the end of 150 years, the four corners of the earth come together to reach Philadelphia for a sacred shrine in grateful recognition of such a great service that some inspired men rendered to humanity here, which remains the preeminent support of free government throughout the world. "

Almost a century later, the legacy of these inspired men is in question. On this Independence Day, there should be no apology for the greatest nation that ever lived. Today we celebrate the blatant goodness and glory of the United States of America.

Today, there are members of an over-educated but reckless elite who view the American experiment as a failure. They think it was never good to start. In our own city, The New York Times has dedicated its vast resources to spreading this pernicious lie.

But you won't read that on these pages on July 4th.

Approximately two months after the signing of the Declaration of Independence, the founder of this newspaper, Alexander Hamilton, was serving under the command of General George Washington, and seriously losing the Battle of Brooklyn.

How desperate the cause must have seemed in its quiet moments, haunted by the foreboding feeling that its newborn nation would perish. Many of us have the same fear today.

But they did not lose. And neither do we.

This year, as far-left vandals and their liberal apologists demolish the Founding Father statues in a display of staggering ignorance, we must stand up for ourselves as Americans and announce with the harmony of the most diverse nation on earth that the United States remains , and always will be, our beloved homeland.

On Independence Day, my neighbor Bruno, who emigrated here from Italy 50 years ago, will grill sausages and play with his grandchildren. On Independence Day, the Chinese family across my Brooklyn townhome, who speaks as much English as I speak Mandarin, will celebrate their new lives as free citizens.

On Independence Day, the sad and broken souls who unleash anger against this nation cannot extinguish the joy of ordinary men and women whose daily lives bear quiet witness to the enduring promise of 1776.

On Independence Day, there should be no warnings. No apologies, confessions, or fighting sessions Maoist style. There are no activation warnings.

As Donald Rumsfeld once said: “To whom do we want to provide leadership in the world? Anyone else? "On Independence Day, we remember that freedom was not granted to us, but was demanded of us. On Independence Day, we are all full-blooded brothers and sisters in freedom.

This is the nation where, within the living memory of slavery, Booker T. Washington and W.E.B. Du Bois climbed the summit of the academy and became known names. The land where Jews fleeing pogroms found refuge and opportunity. The land of every creed, every language, every religion. And why does it work? Because, before and after all our differences, we are all Americans.

Is the United States just a government system, an abstract set of rights and procedures? Is it just a vast and prosperous land? Is it an economic system? No. The United States is all those things, to be sure, but the United States is not a mere word, nor a mere abstraction. America is all of us, the great living castle of our freedom that protects even those who would foolishly destroy it. The United States is a nation.

So be proud on Independence Day, proud of our nation. Don't let detractors depress you.

Sixty years after Coolidge spoke in Philadelphia, another president, Ronald Reagan, made statements on Independence Day from New York Harbor.

He said: "My fellow citizens, we are known throughout the world as safe and happy people.

Tonight, there is much to celebrate and many blessings to be thankful for. So, while it is good to talk about serious things, it is as important and as American as having fun. Now, let's have fun, let the celebration begin! "

David Marcus is the federalist correspondent for New York.