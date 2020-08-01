Take control in this

Saying left-hander Yusei Kikuchi has been unsuccessful since coming to the Major Leagues in 2019 would be saying it softly and is tasked with trying to tame the Oakland Athletics on Saturday.

Of Kikuchi's 33 career starts, 22 have seen the total increase as he has posted a 5.61 ERA with 6.5 strikeouts and two homers allowed for nine innings. In his four starts against Oakland last season, three surpassed the total.

Oakland's Mike Fiers is looking to rid himself of the early-season struggles he has had in recent years.

In his first start to 2020, he allowed four runs and seven hits in four innings against the Los Angeles Angels. Fiers had an 8.28 ERA in his first six starts of 2019, a 4.76 ERA to six starts in 2018, and a 5.64 ERA to six in 2017.

Seattle entered the series with a team ERA of 7.02 and was the only team in the majors that has not had a total knockdown.

With the Mariners second in the American League at batting average and the Athletics battling significantly against left-handed pitchers in 2019, hitting a .262 compared to .244 against righties, things are lined up for a high-scoring issue.

The game: Athletics-Mariners, over 9¹ / ₂ races.