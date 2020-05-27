Take part in the ComingSoon Invisible Man photo contest!

Participate in ComingSoon's Invisible Man photo contest!

ComingSoon.net is giving away three copies of the Universal Pictures Home Entertainment 4K Blu-ray Combo Pack The invisible man, and all you have to do to win is Send a photo of yourself (and possibly others) being invisible! You can see our own example above! Let your Photoshop skills shine! The three most creative photos win the prize, and all photos will appear on our social channels! The winner will be chosen at the end of this week, on May 29! All you have to do to win is email the photo and your name with the subject "Invisible" to: (email protected)

The invisible man starring Golden Globe winner Elisabeth Moss (The Maid's Tale, Top of the lake, Crazy men) is now available to own in digital HD and 4K UHD, Blu-ray and DVD. Order your copy by clicking here!

Additional features include:

–DELETED SCENES

–MANIFESTED MOSS – Elisabeth Moss describes the physical and emotional challenges she faced in playing Cecilia, a woman whose truth is constantly questioned by those around her.

–DIRECTOR'S TRIP WITH LEIGH WHANNELL – Director Leigh Whannell acts as a tour guide through the main photo, from day 1 to day 40.

–PLAYERS – The filmmakers and cast provide an in-depth analysis of each character and how they interact with the invisible terror of INVISIBLE MAN.

–TERROR WITHOUT TIME – A behind-the-scenes look at how writer / director Leigh Whannell reimagined this iconic character through the lens of modern technology and socially related themes.

–FEATURE COMMENT WITH WRITER / DIRECTOR LEIGH WHANNELL

The invisible man focuses on Cecilia Kass (Elisabeth Moss), a woman caught in a violent and controlling relationship with a brilliant and wealthy scientist. She escapes into the dark of night and disappears hidden, aided by her sister (Harriet Dyer), her childhood friend (Aldis Hodge) and her teenage daughter (Storm Reid). But when Cecilia's former abuser (Oliver Jackson-Cohen) commits suicide and leaves him a generous portion of his great fortune, Cecilia suspects that his death was a hoax. As a series of mysterious coincidences grow deadly, threatening the lives of loved ones, Cecilia's sanity begins to crumble as she desperately tries to prove that she is being hunted by someone no one can see.

Jason Blum, our current horror genre teacher, produces The invisible man for his Blumhouse productions. The film is written, directed, and produced by Leigh Whannell, one of the original creators of the film. Mountain range franchise he most recently ran Enhance and Insidious: Chapter 3.

The film is also produced by Kylie du Fresne for Goalpost Pictures. Executive producers are Whannell, Beatriz Sequeira, Charles Layton, Rosemary Blight, Ben Grant, Couper Samuelson and Jeanette Volturno. The invisible man is a co-production by Goalpost Pictures Australia and Blumhouse Productions, in association with Nterious Tick, for Universal Pictures.

