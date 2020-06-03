Take-Two Poaches Kerbal Space Station 2 Studio’s Staff In Controversy

Take-Two Interactive, the parent company of 2K and Rockstar Games, allegedly canceled a contract with Star Theory Games and attempted to capture its staff after that. Star Theory Games is the team behind Kerbal 2 space program, which was being published by Private Division, a subsidiary of Take-Two Interactive. Kerbal space program It is a space flight simulator and it was launched in 2015.

The original game was developed by Squad back then, and it quickly attracted a lot of attention from the community and critics, even NASA recognized it. The development team also worked with NASA to bring a replica of NASA's Asteroid Redirection Mission to the game. NASA's goal was to incite players' interest in aviation science through play. Development of the game was still in Squad's hands when Take-Two acquired the original, and he continued to add updates to the game regularly, with the latest version. There is no place like home update giving a complete overhaul to the game graphics. The sequel to Kerbal space program It was announced at Gamescom 2019, however development was changed to Star Theory to ensure Squad can focus on the original game.

According to a report on Bloomberg, Take-Two has withdrawn from the development contract Kerbal 2 space program from Star Theory Games two years after game development began. For an independent studio like Star Theory, canceling the contract was a big problem considering the fact that it was the only project they had at the time. According to its founders, Take-Two planned to acquire the development team, but they were unable to resolve the terms of the deal that forced Take-Two to make the decision. To make matters worse, Michael Cook, executive producer for Private Division, began offering every Star Theory employee the opportunity to work on the same game in a new studio. Surprisingly, this message came before the founders could inform employees of the contract drop.

Despite the fact that the founders assured that they would have enough resources to run the company and would seek more agreements, several employees decided to accept the lucrative offer. Take-Two went on to establish a new development studio, Intercept Games, and comprised about a third of the Star Theory staff. Star Theory lost its pillars that included some of the company's best employees, yet they did not lose hope. They started working on ideas to propose to the editors at the Game Developers Conference. Unfortunately, that was not how the study and the coronavirus pandemic led to the cancellation of the event. With nothing worth mentioning to be developed or planned, and as a result it was difficult to generate interest, the study was finally dissolved on March 4, 2020.

The gaming industry has seen independent developers make some intrepid sacrifices to develop their game. Most of the time, the return on their work depends largely on the editors they are working with. Take two it's a billion dollar company, and the company is on a streak lately with games like GTA Online making almost $ 1200 a minute. Considering that, the whole fiasco seems extremely unethical not only to developers of Kerbal 2 space program but the entire gaming industry in general.

Source: Bloomberg

