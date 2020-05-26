Take virtual Photowalks with the photography modes of these top rated video games





Are you looking for a way to capture the outdoors in photos while stuck in the lock? These triple A video games and their gorgeous photo modes have you covered. Take virtual Photowalks with the photo modes of these magnificent video games For many photographers and enthusiasts, photowalking is a great activity to experience nature while taking some beautiful photos here and there. After all, the outdoors will never be an exhausting subject, as there will always be a beautiful landscape that you can preserve in a photograph. Unfortunately, that can be a bit difficult to do these days, with the COVID-19 crash. Fortunately, there is no shortage of video games these days that not only provide beautiful landscapes to look at, but also provide you with photography modes in case you want to play photographer. From bustling cityscapes, feudal Japan to dystopian America, here are video games with the best photo modes: Ghost of TsushimaSure, has yet to be released, but the newest PS4 exclusive is proof that games really people cares a lot about photo modes. Based on published images, you can perform traditional color grading and even change wind direction and speed. Heck, you can even change the patterns of the leaves and flowers floating around you, resulting in the most impressive shots.

God of War

"God of War" is one of Sony's most fabulous games to date, so it is not surprising that there is an update with a highly anticipated photo mode. While the usual features of color grading and texture manipulation are there, the real entertainment comes from the fact that you can make the Kratos smile always tough … Get him to do it while you capture him by swinging Leviathan's ax. Red Dead Redemption 2 Climb onto a rocky cliff and activate photo mode. Repeat as desired. Packed with spectacular views filled with rich detail, Rockstar's wild, wild west recreation is as beautiful as it is excitingly dangerous. The game's photo mode will allow you to capture everything to keep it forever … or until your PS4 ages and stops working. enough to get there. Of course, don't skimp on the options you can play with, as you can change expressions, filters and even remove the character if you prefer to just take photos of the landscape. And if you are tired of the beautiful landscapes, well … you can always take countless photos of the robot dinosaurs. Spider-Man What's better than taking photos of New York City from the ground? Take photos of New York City as you sway from your horizon, of course. Fortunately, playing as Peter Parker in "Spider-Man" will allow you to do that and more. For example, you can adjust the field of view, add filters, adjust the aperture, and even change the color gradation. Oh, and you can take Spidey selfies while you're in the air, with the classic peace sign. Still haven't sold?




