Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge VR experience announced

Lucasfilm announces Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge VR Experience

ILMxLAB, Lucasfilm's award-winning immersive entertainment studio, announced today that it is under development in Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge, a new virtual reality experience, in collaboration with Oculus Studios. The title will be released later this year.

RELATED: CS Comics: First Trip to Galaxy’s Edge for Rise of the Resistance!

"We are very excited for fans to enter" Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge "later this year," said Vicki Dobbs Beck, executive in charge of ILMxLAB. “This action-packed adventure not only speaks to the promise of connected and complementary experiences by spreading the story around Black Spire Outpost, but represents another significant step in ILMxLAB's quest to move from storytelling – one-way communication – to storyLIVING, where you're You are in a world making consistent choices that propel your experience forward. "

Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge It will give players the opportunity to live their own adventure and explore a new part of a galaxy far, far away in virtual reality. The original story will feature new and iconic characters from the Star Wars universe with multiple game styles and difficulty settings to accommodate a wide variety of players, from Star Wars fans to virtual reality players.

"The rich storytelling in & # 39; Star Wars: Galaxy & # 39; s Edge & # 39; has redefined what can be a Disney park experience, and we are delighted that fans have the opportunity to discover new stories , meet new characters and explore new regions of the planet Batuu in & # 39; Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy & # 39; s Edge & # 39; & # 39 ;, said Scott Trowbridge, creative executive of Walt Disney Imagineering. "Now our guests can immerse themselves in these stories both inside and outside our parks. "

RELATED: Check Out Our Exclusive Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance Ride-Through!

Taking place between Star Wars: The Last Jedi and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker On the planet of Batuu, the adventure takes place on the outskirts of Black Spire Outpost of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, the epic new land at Disneyland Resort in California and Walt Disney World Resort in Florida. This experience will extend the narration of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge like never before and for the first time at home.

"We are excited to collaborate with ILMxLAB again on" Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy's Edge. "VR is an incredibly powerful medium of storytelling; this experience will immerse fans in a deep and exciting adventure within the Star Wars galaxy, as they are transported to impossible places through the power of virtual reality, "said Mike Verdu, vice president of content, AR / VR on Facebook.