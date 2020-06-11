Taliban have not yet met conditions for US withdrawal from Afghanistan, says US general

The Taliban have failed to meet the agreed conditions for US troops to leave Afghanistan in May 2021, according to Gen. Frank McKenzie on Wednesday.

McKenzie said the United States is ahead of schedule to meet demands to cut U.S. troops in the country in July, the initial phase of the U.S.-Taliban deal that was signed in February.

But the general emphasized that going to zero troops by next May depends on Taliban conditions.

"Those conditions would be: Can we be sure that there will not be attacks against us?" McKenzie said speaking at a video conference for the Middle East Institute in Washington on Wednesday.

"And from now on … frankly, if you ask me for my opinion, those conditions have not been fully met."

President Trump has expressed his desire to have the US military troops. USA At home before next May and members of his administration are pushing for troops to return to their country before the November elections, according to the New York Times.

Senate Intelligence Committee Vice Chairman Mark Warner, D-Va., Along with Senators Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., Angus King, D-Maine and Jack Reed, DR.I., sent a letter Tuesday to Director of National Intelligence. John Ratcliffe to request updates on the withdrawal of troops for November.

"A hasty and premature withdrawal would also risk losing the achievements we have made in Afghanistan, not only in the fight against terrorism, but also in building governance and Afghan military forces," the senators wrote. "Our nation's intelligence professionals have spent nearly two decades establishing security agreements with our Afghan partners."

One of the stipulations for the United States to withdraw from Afghanistan is that the Taliban renounce terrorist groups Al-Qaeda and the Islamic State (ISIS).

The Taliban provided refuge to Al-Qaeda when they built their plans for the September 11 attacks, and the reason the United States invaded Afghanistan after the attacks.

"The threat to the United States is not the Taliban. It's never been the Taliban, "said McKenzie. "It is the entities that allow us to live in Afghanistan that threaten us."

McKenzie added that he believes the Taliban have no strong ties or any loyalty to ISIS, noting that the Taliban actively work against them.

"It is less clear to me that they will take the same action against al Qaeda," added McKenzie.

Associate Press contributed to this report.