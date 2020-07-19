Tall Dark Stranger achieves a neck victory in Meadowlands Pace

After a 42-year drought, women rule the Meadowlands Pace. On Saturday night it was Coach Nancy Takter's Tall Dark Stranger who won the 44th edition of the $ 636,650 Pace for 3-year-olds, just over a year after Coach Linda Toscano made history winning with Best In Show .

Tall Dark Stranger (1-2), led by Yannick Gingras, dueled Papi Rob Hanover in the stretch and dug deep to score the neck victory in 1:47 2/5. Allywag Hanover finished third.

Tall Dark Stranger's victory ($ 3) was Takter's first and Gingras' second in the Meadowlands signature race.

"I was really worried at the top of the stage, I thought we were going to lose, frankly," co-owner Buck Chaffee said. "Daddy Rob is a great horse and Stranger defends himself as he did, only showing his courage and his heart. He has that champion in him. "

Earlier in the evening on a gambling-packed card, Gimpanzee (3-5) gained the Hambletonian maturity of $ 464,900 for the 4-year-old trotters at 2:05 4/5 over the 1 ¹ / ₈-mile distance.

Trained by Marcus Melander and driven by Brian Sears, Gimpanzee ($ 3.40) demonstrated why he is the highest ranked horse in North America when he beat the 13th place to easily score the 3 ¼ length victory over Forbidden Trade.

Dancin Lou ($ 6) won $ 391,300 William R. Haughton Memorial, free for all beats, for 1 ¼ length over Century Farroh in 1:47 2/5.

At the Stanley Dancer Memorial, which was divided into two divisions of $ 142,250, Back Of The Neck (4-5) and Ready For Moni (5-2) emerged victorious.

Back Of The Neck ($ 3.60) won its 3-year-old male handyman division in 1:52, while Ready For Moni ($ 7.40) came home in 1:51 4/5.