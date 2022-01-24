Do you often feel like a giraffe in a herd of antelopes? Do people constantly ask you “how tall are you?” and “do you play basketball?” If so, then Tall Girl 2′ is the movie for you! This hilarious comedy is a sequel to the original Tall Girl, and it follows the daily struggles of a tall woman trying to live in a world designed for shorter people. From dating woes to problems at work, Tall Girl 2′ will have you laughing out loud. So grab some popcorn and settle in for a good time! Tall

What was Tall Girl installment 1 about?

In season 1, watchers met the 6 foot, 1.5-inch tall secondary school student, Jodi played by Ava Michelle. Life in secondary school is extreme and Jodi would be quick to let you know that as her stature has made her the oddball all through her tutoring experience. Pair that with the way that her sister, Harper played by Sabrina Carpenter, is a beauty pageant queen and one can comprehend the reason why Jodi’s uncertainties held her back for such a long time.

After an attractive Swedish student from abroad named Stig (Luke Eisner) ventures through the entryways of Jodi’s secondary school, things accept a turn as she tracks down a heartfelt association with the Swede. At the point when Stig doesn’t turn out to be the person that Jodi had expected, a long-term friendship into romance among Jodi and her beloved companion, Dunkleman (Griffin Gluck). In the last snapshots of season one, we see Jodi giving a speech at the homecoming dance about adoring and accepting what your identity is.

installment 2 of Tall Girl is coming very soon!!

Yes, you read it absolutely right. Tall Girl 2 will hit the streaming platform Netflix on February 11, just in time for Valentine’s Day. Now, the trailer has been dropped on Youtube. Watch it out!!

What does the trailer reveal?

The trailer shows us our favourite Jodi, stepping down the hall and hello her wishing her friends confidently more certainly than she would have in the first season. She’s just got the lead in the Spring musical and among that and her caring sentiment with Dunkleman, everything is by all ways working out in a good way for her.

Why you should watch Tall Girl?

If you’re looking for a movie to watch that will make you laugh and feel good, Tall Girl is a perfect choice. The film follows the struggles of being a tall woman in a world that isn’t always made for them, and it’s sure to leave you feeling entertained and empowered. So mark February 11th in your calendar and get ready to watch Tall Girl!

Who are in Tall Girl installment two?

Starring alongside Michelle, Carpenter, Eisner, and Gluck in this coming season two are Anjelika Washington, Clara Wilsey, Rico Paris, Jan Luis Castellanos, Johanna Liauw, Chris Wylde, Angela Kinsey, and Steve Zahn. McG, Mary Viola, and Corey Marsh produce.

Critics’ reviews Tall Girl’s installment one

The reviews were mostly positive. Tall Girl is a great show for teens who are struggling with their own identity and body image issues. Rotten Tomatoes gave the film an approved rating of 38% based on 13 reviews and an average rating of 5.3/10. The site’s critics consensus reads, “While charming at times, Tall Girl is mostly an uninspired teen comedy that fails to bring anything new to the genre.”

The Tall Girl sequel will premiere on Netflix on February 11th, 2020. Be sure to mark your calendars! In the meantime, here’s the trailer: We hope you’ll join us in celebrating Tall Girl! In the meantime, watch out for the trailer and keep guessing what’s going to come in season two. And be sure to stay tuned for more updates on the film!