Actors Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma have been making headlines for their appearance in the new promo of ‘Lust Stories 2’, where they discuss the difference between ‘love stories’ and ‘lust stories’. In the promo video, Vijay asks Tamannaah if “every love story is a lust story too.” Tamannaah responds by saying that most scenes in Bollywood films that talk about love are actually about lust.

Tamannaah Bhatia declares her verdict in the promo video

Tamannaah Bhatia, who has been making news for her relationship with Vijay Varma, has declared her verdict in the promo video of ‘Lust Stories 2’. The actress has been in the news for confirming her relationship with Vijay Varma, which started on the sets of the movie. In the promo video, Tamannaah argues that most love stories in Bollywood are actually about lust and that the industry needs to change its narrative about love.

The promo video has gone viral on social media, with fans of the actors sharing their opinions on the matter. Tamannaah Bhatia, who is known for her candid opinions, has been praised by her fans for speaking her mind on the issue. The actress has been making headlines for her upcoming projects, including the Telugu movie ‘Gurthunda Seethakalam’ and the Hindi movie ‘Bole Chudiyan’.