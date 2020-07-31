Tamar Braxton breaks the silence to thank fans for their prayers

Braxton broke her silence on social media nearly two weeks after she was allegedly hospitalized for reasons she has not publicly shared.
Braxton's Instagram post included a photo with her 7-year-old son, Logan, along with a lengthy statement.
"Mental illness is real," he wrote in the caption. "We have to normalize recognition and stop associating it with shame and humiliation. The pain I have experienced over the past 11 years has slowly diminished my spirit and mindset."
Braxton has starred in the WE reality television series "Braxton Family Values" with his mother and sisters, including Grammy-winning singer Toni Braxton.
She also starred with her ex-husband in another reality series, "Tamar & Vince," competed on "Dancing With the Stars," and appeared as a co-host on the daytime talk show, "The Real."
Braxton won the "Celebrity Big Brother" award last year and is reported to star in a new WE television series titled "Tamar Braxton: Get Ya Life."
She mentioned the stress of being on reality shows in her published statement, but started her note by thanking her followers.
"Thanks to each and every one of the people who have prayed for me, have thought of me, have sent me their love and showered me with their support," said the statement. "In this present moment, it is my only responsibility to be real with myself and to be real with those who really love me and care about my healing. Without a doubt, I have shared with you my best days, and I know that I will share with you what I it has been the darkest the light will be for any man or woman who feels the same defeat that I felt just a week ago. "
CNN had contacted representatives from Braxton and WE TV.