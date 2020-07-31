Tamar Braxton breaks the silence to thank fans for their prayers







Braxton broke her silence on social media nearly two weeks after she was allegedly hospitalized for reasons she has not publicly shared.

Braxton's Instagram post included a photo with her 7-year-old son, Logan, along with a lengthy statement.

"Mental illness is real," he wrote in the caption. "We have to normalize recognition and stop associating it with shame and humiliation. The pain I have experienced over the past 11 years has slowly diminished my spirit and mindset."

Braxton has starred in the WE reality television series "Braxton Family Values" with his mother and sisters, including Grammy-winning singer Toni Braxton.