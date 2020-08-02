Tamar Braxton pays tribute to her boyfriend for & # 39; save my life & # 39;

Tamar Braxton thanks her boyfriend for "saving my life" after her hospitalization last month.

Braxton posted an extensive message on social media on Saturday night that paid tribute to David Adefeso as his "angel on earth." She said she is grateful for Adefeso, who found her "lifeless" in her home, saying "it couldn't have been easy" for him.

The R&B singer did not provide details about her hospitalization. Police only confirmed that she responded to a medical emergency on July 16 at the downtown Los Angeles skyscraper she calls home.

“During all this time, you held my hand, you heard my screams, you held me when I was weak. You've had ALL of my comeback‼ ️, ”he said in the post.

Braxton, 43, shared the post along with an old video of the couple talking about getting engaged. She called Adefeso and her 7-year-old son Logan, whom she shares with ex-husband Vincent Herbert, a priority.

"Although they said yes in this old video … once in a while, I couldn't imagine what life would be like if you weren't by my side," he wrote. "Thank God I'm here and thank God for you."

Adefeso responded to Braxton's post with a short message.

"I love you. You love me. We love Logan. Together forever," he said with emojis, including one of a diamond ring.

Although Tamar Braxton released her debut album in 2000, it caused quite a stir in pop culture when she and her sisters, including Grammy-winning icon Toni Braxton, released their reality series "Braxton Family Values" on WEtv in 2011. It was an instant. hit, with Tamar Braxton shining as the show's fan favorite.

The series helped fuel his musical career. She had the R&B hit "Love & War" soon after and even garnered three Grammy nominations for her music, two for the song and one for the album of the same title.

The success led to a WEtv spinoff "Tamar & Vince" with her then-husband-manager Vincent Herbert, a music executive who played a role in Lady Gaga's career. She filed for Herbert's divorce in 2017.

From 2013 to 2016, Tamar Braxton was one of the co-hosts of the daytime talk show "The Real," garnering two Emmy nominations during the day along with the other presenters for the featured entertainment show host. She competed on "Dancing with the Stars" during her daytime television period.

Her 2015 album "Calling All Lovers" helped her earn a fourth Grammy nomination, and her latest album was "Bluebird of Happiness" from 2017. Her music has earned her a BET award and three Soul Train Music awards.

She recently appeared in VH1's "To Catch a Beautician" series, a series about stylists who ruined her clients' hair. Her reality series WEtv called "Tamar Braxton: Get Ya Life!" It was expected to premiere last week, but was postponed until September 10.