Tamar Braxton posts her first Instagram update since her hospitalization

Tamar Braxton is letting the light in.

The 43-year-old Grammy winner posted a long update on her health on Instagram on Thursday, the first since she was hospitalized for what, in the post, she now admits was a suicide attempt.

In the note, which was published alongside a photo of her and her son, 7-year-old Logan Herbert, Braxton first thanked his fans for their support:

"Without a doubt, I have shared with you my brightest days, and I know that sharing with you what has been the darkest will be the light for any man or woman who feels the same defeat that I felt just a week ago."

"In the past 11 years, promises have been made to protect and portray my story, with the authenticity and honesty I provided," the note continues. “I was betrayed, taken advantage of, overworked and underpaid.

"I wrote a letter more than 2 months ago," she explained, referring to a letter she sent to her WeTV bosses about her show, "Braxton Family Values," which Page Six reported exclusively, "asking to be released from what I thought it was excessive and unfair. "

Braxton described the cost of his battle with network executives and wrote: "Who I was [started] meant little or nothing because the only thing that would matter would be how I was portrayed on television. He witnessed the slow death of the woman in the that I became what discouraged my will to fight. I felt that I no longer lived, I existed for the purpose of obtaining profits and qualifications from a corporation, and that killed me. "

Recognizing that "mental illness is real," Braxton admitted that "it was only God's grace and mercy in my attempt to end my pain and my life that I am here to use my voice."

Braxton added that “the personalities of reality shows have no union, no protection shield, or formal representation that protects our work, our rights, our voices.

"They promise us opportunities, but they produce exploitation, which has only developed a misrepresentation of blacks in show business," he wrote, before continuing, "I will make it my mission to establish the initiative that strives for ethical business practices on television." of reality. " , fights against the ownership of our businesses, promotes the growth and evolution of our stories and gives us 100% equity in our freedom. "

A family member told Page Six earlier this month that Braxton was unhappy with "Love and Hip Hop" producer chain Mona Scott Young's choice for Braxton's new show, "Tamar Braxton: Get Ya Life. "

"Tamar felt ambushed," said the source. "She was invited to the network to have a meeting to talk about the program and the premise of the program … and there sits Mona. The person you said you didn't want to work with. "

After Braxton's hospitalization, WeTV postponed its new series, "Get Ya Life!"