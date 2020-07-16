Tamera Mowry-Housley leaving & # 39; The Real & # 39; after six seasons

The former child star became a co-host of the popular talk show, "The Real" revealed that he will not be returning to the show.

Mowry-Housley shared the news on his Instagram with the caption: "For seven years, my home and my heart have been at The Real. The friendships I have made there will last a lifetime, and the people I have had the blessing of. Interview has changed my life for the better. I am so proud of what all the women and I have accomplished there, including two well-deserved NAACP Image Awards and a Daytime Emmy. However, all good things must come to an end, and it is with a bittersweet smile that announced that I'm leaving The Real. "

"My fellow hosts, I love you, I will miss you, and I will always be there for you. Thank you for teaching me, supporting me, and loving all of you. Sisters forever. I will support you as I look forward to spending more time with my family, seeking new amazing opportunities, and embarking. in the next chapter of my life. "

She noted in her caption that she had no intention of making the announcement on Monday, while mourning the loss of her friend, Naya Rivera.

"I had no intention of discussing this today, especially in light of the news from my dear friend Naya, but now some reports are coming out and I prefer you to listen to it first," Mowry-Housley wrote.

The news of their departure comes after the departure of co-host Amanda Seales in June.

The show's remaining co-hosts are Jeannie Mai, Adrienne Houghton, and Loni Love.

