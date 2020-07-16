Tamera Mowry-Housley leaving & # 39; The Real & # 39; after six seasons

The former child star became a co-host of the popular talk show, "The Real" revealed that he will not be returning to the show.

Mowry-Housley shared the news on his Instagram with the caption: "For seven years, my home and my heart have been at The Real. The friendships I have made there will last a lifetime, and the people I have had the blessing of. Interview has changed my life for the better. I am so proud of what all the women and I have accomplished there, including two well-deserved NAACP Image Awards and a Daytime Emmy. However, all good things must come to an end, and it is with a bittersweet smile that announced that I'm leaving The Real. "

"My fellow hosts, I love you, I will miss you, and I will always be there for you. Thank you for teaching me, supporting me, and loving all of you. Sisters forever. I will support you as I look forward to spending more time with my family, seeking new amazing opportunities, and embarking. in the next chapter of my life. "

She noted in her caption that she had no intention of making the announcement on Monday, while mourning the loss of her friend, Naya Rivera.