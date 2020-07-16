Tammy Bruce: Attacks on Goya CEO expose left-wing mob mentality tactics

Editor's Note: This column first appeared in the Washington Times.

True to form, when someone announced a generous and important action that will help countless numbers of Americans, Democrats, and the Left launched into cancel mode. Why? Because when Robert Unanue, the CEO of Goya Foods, announced a massive donation of his products to food banks across the country, he also praised President Trump.

During his comments, he noted that "Trump was" a builder, "like his own illustrious grandfather, and called on Americans to pray for his president," the Media Research Center reported.

Fortunately, for most Americans, such decent and generous comments are considered normal and praiseworthy, yet the Democrats were sent (again) to their Trump-hating cliff, leading to a boycott of this company. largest Hispanic-owned food in the United States. , with more than 4,000 employees worldwide.

Make no mistake, this obscenity of canceling culture, the quest to destroy people and businesses that do not conform, is the virtual version of the riots that developed in the cities led by Democrats with bombings of buildings in real life and the physical destruction of businesses and lives. It may be less dramatic visually, but it's still the mafia, and they still seek to destroy and punish anyone who dares to get in their way.

Mr. Unanue was attacked on social media and in the newspapers. The conventional wisdom was that, after gutting his company, he would briefly rise from the ground, beg for forgiveness, and then sneak away into the canceled darkness.

But as a man of principle, he decided not to bow to the mob. In several interviews, he has refused to apologize and instead condemned this culture of destruction.

“You know, this call for a boycott. There are so many people for, you know, against the boycott and for our company. So I think it's just a reflection of the divide that exists in our country today, "Mr. Unanue told Fox Business & # 39; Varney & Co." I do not know to whom I attribute this quote, but we have lived the philosophy of "there are those who are born to love and build and others to hate and destroy". And unfortunately, this great divide is killing our nation. "

As the left engaged in a virtual arson, conservatives and other well-meaning people countered this threat against Goya with a call to support the company and buy its products.

The "purchase presenter" was started by radio host Mike Opelka by tweeting: "My brother came up with an excellent idea and I encourage everyone to join me in purchasing Goya Foods products worth $ 10 and donate them to your local food bank. Let's push a BUY-cott, not a boycott. We're going to show … people what compassion can do. " He noted in an interview that he is "trying to fight anger with love."

In another case, a GoFundMe campaign was launched that, as of this writing, has raised $ 127,000 toward the purchase of Goya Foods for food pantries.

This typical effort to cancel culture to destroy a person and a company for not conforming to the democratic worldview is nothing new. Bullying, abuse, violence and riots are now the Democratic electoral strategies for 2020. I know, it doesn't make sense, but it's all the left has had: they feed on envy, jealousy and hatred, and condition their base. to see everything, especially their own lives, through a lens of victimization and enemies.

This attack on Goya especially exposes the core of identity policy fraud. For generations, liberals and the left have been conditioning Americans to see themselves through the lens of tribalism. After all, it is easier to control people when they believe they are under constant threat from an unknown and unknowable enemy living right next door.

Americans have been sold the lie that a small part of their identity is what matters, and that the Democratic machine will represent and protect it. Ask people in Minneapolis, Chicago, New York, Seattle, Portland and Baltimore how that is going.

Identity politics is sold as a philosophy of elevation and personal power, but in reality it is about control, punishment and destruction. Ultimately, it is brainwashing and destruction that imposes a complete compliance code so that it is not kicked out and canceled.

This is the left's real agenda: controlling people with threats, so questions, debate, independent thinking, and genuine fact-finding are too dangerous to consider. It is the only way that violent fascists can take and maintain control of American cities without fear of confrontation.

How else can you explain the urban areas run by Democratic mayors in the United States before our eyes turn into dystopian hells? How else can you explain the Black Lives Matter protests, but its silence on the rise in murders of black people (including children) every weekend in New York and Chicago? How else is it that Mr. Unanue, head of the largest Hispanic company in the United States, founded by his immigrant grandfather, would be at the top of the liberal list for virtual execution?

It is explained by the fact that it is all about control by people who despise the very communities they claim to care about. It is about political control caused by chaos and fear. And it's the only thing Democrats and their allied groups know how to do.

