Tammy Bruce calls the Ghislaine Maxwell case a "very important" reminder that women are just as capable of evil as men

Fox News contributor Tammy Bruce addressed the issue of "gender stereotypes" on Friday by reacting to the story of a woman who claims Ghislaine Maxwell raped her 20 to 30 times, beginning when the alleged victim was only 14 years in 1991.

"Jane Doe," who wants to protect her identity, told Fox News that the abuse continued until she was 16 years old, adding that she is willing to take the position and testify against Maxwell, Jeffrey Epstein's ex-girlfriend and the alleged lady. .

"Having my own experiences, I think women in general can relate to the issue of domestic violence, to people who are abusive, etc.," Bruce said in "Hannity." "And I think this is a dynamic in which many people, at the same time, cannot imagine some of the things that this particular young woman is describing. But I think that we have to realize it and for me, this is important in the matter of gender stereotypes, especially as we move through the election season.

GHISLANE MAXWELL arrested on sexual abuse charges

"They tell us that women are better than others," he added. "That women are better than men, that women do things differently, that we are better leaders, that we can be trusted more. And one very important thing to remember is that women are powerful and amazing and that we are as capable [of being] as good as men, as well as bad. "

Maxwell was arrested Thursday in New Hampshire on federal charges of facilitating and engaging in acts of child sexual abuse. She faces up to 35 years in prison if convicted of all charges.

"I think a lot of people are very nervous right now," said Bruce, "because she argues, I guess from what I've heard, a lot of information about a lot of powerful people. And we're going to have to see how this unfolds."

Fox News' Bryan Filled contributed to this report.