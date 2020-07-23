Tammy Bruce: Trump's intervention in Portland denounced by Democrats who are allowing chaos

Editor's Note: This column first appeared in the Washington Times.

After an effort by the legacy media to make history disappear, the nation is finally hearing about the chaos and violence that surpasses Portland, Oregon. For almost two months, the city has been under the control of typical vandalism, chaos, and chaos that is the hallmark of the fascist group Antifa, a federally declared terrorist group. They, along with the Democrat-aligned Marxist group Black Lives Matter, have made Portland hell for the law-abiding citizens who live there.

This story is now only being covered because President Trump realized that the local Democratic leadership had no real interest in ending the chaos and sent the federal police to establish the law and order that every American wants and deserves.

But in today's upside-down world, the federal government coming to the aid of a besieged city has angered the Democratic leadership. That should only tell you everything you need to know about that party and its malevolent politics, but it's the reaction and comment from Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi, a Democrat from California, who has proven most revealing and shocking. about the superficial leader's attitude. from the party.

In response to the arrival and actions of federal law enforcement officers in Portland, Ms. Pelosi tweeted: "Unidentified stormtroopers. Unmarked cars. Kidnapping of protesters and serious injuries in response to graffiti. These are not they are the actions of a democratic republic. @ DHSgov's actions in Portland undermine his mission. Trump and his stormtroopers must be arrested. "

And exactly who are these people that Mrs. Pelosi portrays as Hitler's very most notorious and murderous terrorist organization? They are American fellow citizens who dared to commit to this country by joining the police. They are our brothers, sisters, husbands, wives and best friends. They are our neighbors and friends. However, Mrs. Pelosi, with grotesque emotion, easily declared them Nazis and kidnappers.

She wouldn't have said this like a lark. Everything she and the Democrats do is watched, evaluated, and then implemented. Defamation of Americans in law enforcement is something they decided was a good thing.

The Daily Wire reported that the team dispatched to Portland to quell the daily riots is a DHS "elite unit of law enforcement officers" with authority under Mr. Trump's Executive Order to protect American monuments, monuments and statues and combat recent criminal violence.

"The New York Times confirmed an earlier report identifying the Border Patrol Tactical Unit, or BORTAC," as that elite unit, the website reported.

In response to Democrats rejecting aid to quell the unrest, Trump tweeted this weekend: "We are trying to help Portland, not harm it. Its leadership, for months, has lost control of anarchists and agitators. They are missing. in action We must protect federal property, AND OUR PEOPLE It's not just about protesters, it's the real deal!

In statements to the press, the president also made clear that he has no intention of allowing other large American cities to fall victim to a frightened, incompetent, or malevolent Democratic leadership.

“We are not going to let New York, Chicago, Philadelphia, Detroit and Baltimore and all of this Oakland be a mess. We are not going to allow this to happen in our country. All run by liberal Democrats, ”he tweeted.

Following Mr. Trump's comments, the Chicago Tribune reported that the city will see the deployment of 150 federal agents in light of the massacre inflicted on Chicagoans every weekend.

"Homeland Security Investigations, or HSI officers, are ready to assist other federal law enforcement and the Chicago police in crime-fighting efforts, according to sources familiar with the matter, through a specific plan on what the agents will do and what the limits would be – had not been made public, "according to the Tribune.

Later, Mayor Lori Lightfoot joined MSNBC and insisted with a laugh: "She will use all the tools she has to prevent Trump from sending" troops "to the city, including filing a lawsuit." We will not have tyranny in the city. from Chicago, "Lightfoot said," the Tribune noted.

Talk about a lack of self-awareness. This past weekend of violence in Chicago left 10 people dead and 70 wounded, including 10 minors, according to Fox News. But it is the arrival of federal assistance to quell the violence that threatens "tyranny." It is understood.

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio was on the same path to alternative reality when he stated on Twitter: "We have seen the chaos that the undercover police are creating in Portland. We will not let it happen here."

The Wall Street Journal reported that shootings have increased in the city by 66.8 percent since the beginning of the year, and the number of shooting victims increased by 77.5 percent. However, Mr. de Blasio is now threatening to sue to prevent DHS from sending federal agents to help stop the bloodbath.

The Democratic leadership calls the federal police "stormtroopers" as the local leadership fights against assistance to stem the waves of murderous crimes that kill their cities. The rhetoric against the police continues, and the police budgets are being cut, as in New York, where certain criminal units have already been dissolved. Democrats delight in lawlessness and chaos, and throwing his family into the volcano is the price they decided is worth paying, as they imagine making Trump look bad.

