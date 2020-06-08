Tammy Bruce: Why does the Republican establishment against Trump confirm what we suspected?

Fox Nation presenter Tammy Bruce said Monday that she is not surprised that the Republican establishment is not supporting President Trump because they are aligning themselves with ideas of globalism rather than "Americanism."

"This is, of course, the swamp," "Get Tammy Bruce" host told "Fox & Friends."

“It is about Americanism versus Globalism. What's best for the American family versus what's best for the ruling political elite class, "said Bruce, arguing that the binary choice of Democrat or Republican has been dissolved.

Bruce argued that Trump does not care what the establishment of the Republican Party thinks and rather listens to the American people.

"Is it really about what's best for the party or what's best for the country? This confirms what we did in 2016. We suspected that top leaders on both sides of the aisle didn't care about the average American, they didn't The things that affect our future or our lives mattered, "said Bruce.

Former Secretary of State Colin Powell became the last member of the Republican Party old guard on Sunday to announce that he will not vote for President Trump in the November general election.

Powell's admission comes amid rumors and speculation that a string of establishment Republican bigweights have given up voting for Trump in favor of Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden.

The New York Times reported that former President George W. Bush, under whom Powell served as secretary of state, and Trump's frequent critic, Senator Mitt Romney of Utah, will not vote for the current occupant of the Oval Office in November.

Bruce noted that Colin Powell had not voted for a Republican since 2004. She said that Powell and Bush are "decent men," but they come from Washington's "swampy environment."

"There is only one endorsement that really matters and that is President Trump's endorsement. We saw that what the establishment was doing in 2016 did not stop Donald Trump. But, above all, this is an insult. Again, for the American people, We are looking at what Trump did in three years and, look, they are embarrassed. He did what they could not do in all that time. It is a shame, but it confirms the importance of the election of Donald Trump. "

