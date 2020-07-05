Tammy Duckworth: Fight for Justice George Floyd Didn't Receive

Then, he called "mom" for his late mother.
As a mother, there are no words to describe the gut-wrenching, visceral feeling of hearing someone scream for their mother in such a desperate moment. George Floyd's death was unnecessary and heartbreaking. It was a tragedy, but horribly, it was not an anomaly.
From Eric Garner, who told us six years ago that he, too, could not breathe, to Tamir Rice, who never made it to his thirteenth birthday, the senseless killing of unarmed black Americans by law enforcement has become something very important. -common occurrence. The horror of the moment, the outrage, sadness, and anger that follow have become a pattern that many people have come to believe is normal.
It is not, and we cannot, we must not, allow ourselves to be numbed by the reality that is before us.
George Floyd was the son of someone, who with his last breath called his mother who died earlier. He had a 6-year-old daughter, who will not only grow up without a father, but will know that she too could face the same danger every day just from the color of her skin. He was born in a country based on the belief that we are all created equal, but he died in a country that has not yet realized that we should all be treated equally.
At times like these, it is more important than ever to recognize the privilege that many of us have. I will never be forced to sit and talk to my daughters in the same way that black mothers should have with their sons, especially their sons, about how to move and speak exactly when interacting with a police officer or about fundamental racism. that spoils our society that will question his motives and his right to be somewhere just because of his skin tone. I know that I will never be able to imagine the fear that those parents must face every time their child goes out. Every time they dare to walk to school or play on the playground or shop for Skittles while they are black.
But what I do know is that families who have had someone stolen deserve justice and responsibility. But all too often, that never materializes, because in part, those charged with investigating and prosecuting these murders have a clear conflict of interest: Local prosecutors trust the same police departments to win their other cases.
This is a time when we need our leaders in Washington to uphold the ideals that have defined our nation for almost 244 years. Americans deserve a president who will unite us; Instead, President Donald Trump continues to promote the policy of social and racial division that helped him get elected in the first place.
For almost nine minutes last Monday, someone's son, someone's father, was forced to know that he was dying, forced to beg for his life until he could no longer beg.
George Floyd can no longer breathe. It is up to us who are lucky enough to be here today to use every breath we have to fight for justice that was stolen from him at the corner of Chicago Avenue and East 38th Street in Minneapolis last week. If only our President would join us in doing it.