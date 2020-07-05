Tammy Duckworth: Fight for Justice George Floyd Didn't Receive

Then, he called "mom" for his late mother.

Last Monday in Minneapolis, in broad daylight, George Floyd was slowly and publicly killed by someone whose responsibility it was to "protect and serve." Then-officer Derek Chauvin, who has since been properly fired, spent about three minutes ignoring Floyd's screams of pain, refusing to move his knee from Floyd's neck, refusing to give in even as the man below him begged for life. and passed out. Then it was about six minutes after Floyd was silent, ignoring the growing number of witnesses who begged him to see the obvious: that the man under his knees was not responding, that he was dying.

As a mother, there are no words to describe the gut-wrenching, visceral feeling of hearing someone scream for their mother in such a desperate moment. George Floyd's death was unnecessary and heartbreaking. It was a tragedy, but horribly, it was not an anomaly.

From Eric Garner, who told us six years ago that he, too, could not breathe, to Tamir Rice, who never made it to his thirteenth birthday, the senseless killing of unarmed black Americans by law enforcement has become something very important. -common occurrence. The horror of the moment, the outrage, sadness, and anger that follow have become a pattern that many people have come to believe is normal.

It is not, and we cannot, we must not, allow ourselves to be numbed by the reality that is before us.

George Floyd was the son of someone, who with his last breath called his mother who died earlier. He had a 6-year-old daughter, who will not only grow up without a father, but will know that she too could face the same danger every day just from the color of her skin. He was born in a country based on the belief that we are all created equal, but he died in a country that has not yet realized that we should all be treated equally.

It is a long, long time for action. We needed him before George Floyd. We needed it before Breonna Taylor, before Laquan McDonald, and before many others were killed as well.

At times like these, it is more important than ever to recognize the privilege that many of us have. I will never be forced to sit and talk to my daughters in the same way that black mothers should have with their sons, especially their sons, about how to move and speak exactly when interacting with a police officer or about fundamental racism. that spoils our society that will question his motives and his right to be somewhere just because of his skin tone. I know that I will never be able to imagine the fear that those parents must face every time their child goes out. Every time they dare to walk to school or play on the playground or shop for Skittles while they are black.

But what I do know is that families who have had someone stolen deserve justice and responsibility. But all too often, that never materializes, because in part, those charged with investigating and prosecuting these murders have a clear conflict of interest: Local prosecutors trust the same police departments to win their other cases.

We could begin to solve this problem by passing legislation that encourages all states to establish a transparent system in which an independent prosecutor reviews the police uses of force and prosecutes officers who violate the laws they were tasked with enforcing. . I introduced a bill that would do just that more than three years ago: a common sense policy that law enforcement officials would embrace so they could better protect and serve their communities. However, Senator Mitch McConnell has declined to put it to a vote.

This is a time when we need our leaders in Washington to uphold the ideals that have defined our nation for almost 244 years. Americans deserve a president who will unite us; Instead, President Donald Trump continues to promote the policy of social and racial division that helped him get elected in the first place.

As expected, your response to this tragedy is as insidious as it is counterproductive. Just a few weeks ago, he cheered on the mostly white protesters, some of whom were armed with semi-automatic rifles to intimidate and terrorize elected officials, for assaulting the Michigan state capitol to defy the order to stay at the Covid home. 19 of the state. But last week he tweeted "when the looting begins, the shooting begins," apparently threatening violence against Minnesota protesters who mourned the death of another black man who just wanted to breathe.

Two protests, just a couple of states and a few weeks apart, but Trump's reactions were a world apart. Like the police officers who responded. In Michigan, heavily armed white protesters were treated almost with deference by officers, while across the nation, officers responded with excessive force against more diverse and peaceful crowds protesting Floyd's death.

We cannot have a system where we can safely exercise our First Amendment rights, we have to aggressively demonstrate our Second Amendment rights. We cannot maintain a status quo where someone who is white, armed and angry is treated as less of a threat than a person of color devastated and unarmed. And we can't afford to accept that by 2020, black men in this country are still being publicly executed, and for something as small as an alleged counterfeit $ 20 bill.

For almost nine minutes last Monday, someone's son, someone's father, was forced to know that he was dying, forced to beg for his life until he could no longer beg.

George Floyd can no longer breathe. It is up to us who are lucky enough to be here today to use every breath we have to fight for justice that was stolen from him at the corner of Chicago Avenue and East 38th Street in Minneapolis last week. If only our President would join us in doing it.