Trump conveyed a message Friday that fueled the racial and cultural divide in the United States, rather than unifying the country that is embroiled in two crises: the coronavirus pandemic and racial calculus. The president also made a similar speech on Saturday to mark Independence Day, in which he accused social justice protesters of trying to destroy the United States and compared the United States' fight against the Nazis and terrorists to their efforts. for defeating "the radical left". He also stated without evidence that 99% of coronavirus cases "are completely harmless."

"What really struck me about the President's speech on Mount Rushmore was that he spent more time worrying about honoring the dead Confederates than talking about the lives of the 130,000 Americans who lost their lives to Covid-19 or warning Russia to get out of the payoff they're putting on Americans' heads, "Duckworth, a Democrat, told CNN's Dana Bash about" State of the Union. " "I mean his priorities are all wrong here. He should be talking about what we are going to do to overcome this pandemic. What are we going to do to push Russia back? And instead, he didn't have time for that."

There have been more than 2.8 million cases of coronavirus in the United States, and at least 129,676 people in the United States have died, according to the latest count by Johns Hopkins University. Illinois is one of the top 10 states with the most confirmed cases of coronavirus, where more than 146,000 people have been infected and at least 1,157 have died.

This story has been updated.