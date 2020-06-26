Tampa Bay Buccaneers All-Time Mount Rushmore: 4 Best Players in Franchise History

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers franchise has had some success in the NFL since joining the league in 1976 and has at least one Super Bowl, more than some of the older teams.

The Buccaneers made the playoffs for the first time in their fourth year of existence with players like Doug Williams, Ricky Bell and Mike Washington. Since then, the Buccaneers have made the playoffs 10 times. The team finally made its way and won the Super Bowl during the 2002 season.

Tampa Bay has produced great players who had a great impact on the team. But who is eliminated when it comes to the four best players in their history?

Read below for a list of Mount Rushmore from the Buccaneers.

DERRICK BROOKS

Derrick Brooks was one of the best linebackers that came through the Buccaneers organization.

Tampa Bay selected Brooks in the first round of the 1995 draft out of the state of Florida. Brooks played 14 seasons with the Buccaneers. He recorded 13.5 sacks and 1,713 combined tackles and led the league in combined tackles in 1998 and solo tackles in 1998, 2000 and 2004.

He was a professional bowler 11 times and an All-Pro first-team pick five times. He was on the 2002 Super Bowl team and was named the 2002 Defensive Player of the Year the same season.

Brooks was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2014.

WARREN SAPP

Warren Sapp was a bit of a puzzle when playing with the Buccaneers. Tampa Bay selected Sapp in the first round of the 1995 draft outside of Miami.

He played nine years for the Buccaneers as a defensive tackle before moving to the Oakland Raiders. He recorded 77 sacks and 406 tackles during his time in Tampa.

Sapp had most of his success with Tampa Bay. He made seven Pro Bowl appearances and four All-Pro picks. He was named the 1999 Defensive Player of the Year with 12.5 sacks and four forced fumbles.

Sapp was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2013.

LEE ROY SELMON

Lee Roy Selmon was voted No. 1 by the Bucs in the 1976 Oklahoma draft, the first year the team existed. Selmon spent his entire career with the Buccaneers.

Selmon, a defensive lineman, was the 1979 Defensive Player of the Year with two fumble recoveries and one was returned for a touchdown. He was also a six-time Pro Bowler and a unique All-Pro first-team pick.

He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1995. He is one of three players to whom the organization has withdrawn his number.

JOHN LYNCH

John Lynch was another part of the Buccaneers' plan to build the defense. He was selected in the third round of the 1993 draft, two years before Sapp and Brooks.

He played 11 years for the Buccaneers before signing with the Denver Broncos. From 1993 to 2003, he anchored the Buccaneers' high school with people like Rondae Barber. Lynch was a five-time Pro Bowler and a two-time All-Pro first-team pick.

He had 13 sacks, 23 interceptions and 788 combined tackles. He was also part of the 2002 Super Bowl team.

Lynch is not yet in the Hall of Fame. He is currently the general manager of the San Francisco 49ers.