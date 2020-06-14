Tapper: America needs to stop celebrating "racist and dead losers"

The President and his supporters have had many unpleasant things to say about these men who have served our country, of course. You do not need to report them. You all have access to Twitter.
The President wants to continue honoring General Henry Benning, who was, in the words of General David Petraeus, "so enthusiastic about slavery that as early as 1849 he called for the dissolution of the union and the formation of southern slavery."
He wants to continue to honor Braxton Bragg, a slave owner who ignominiously resigned after losing the Battle of Chattanooga. And so on, you get the point.
Men who declared war on the United States to fight for their right to possess and rape and kill African Americans.
Now, the White House cannot defend the fact that a US military base. USA It is named after someone who is believed to have led the Georgia Klan, so they talk about how we won two world wars with trained soldiers at those 10 bases. Four of these forts were named in adolescence 19, six of them were named in the 1940s.
These bases were not named after the Civil War in an attempt at national reconciliation. They were named in the 20th century as a way to honor the racist "Lost Cause" that the generals fought against.
The key word in that phrase: lost. They lost. That's right. Its cause was immoral.
White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany, arguing that bases should not be renamed, hypothetically asked this week, where does it end? Do we take honors from George Washington or Thomas Jefferson? And that is a good question. And I don't have an answer.
Washington and Jefferson had slaves, although their careers were not based on fighting for the right to have slaves. In other words, they are honored despite the horrible parts of their stories, not because of the horrible parts of their stories.
But before talking about where this all ends, it doesn't take much moral clarity to understand that a good place to start would be for the United States to stop honoring traitors and terrorists.