Tapper: America needs to stop celebrating "racist and dead losers"





It has been a difficult period for President Trump and military leaders with his former secretary of defense, retired Marine General James Mattis, assaulting him for dividing the country, a sentiment given an & # 39; Amen & # 39; by former Trump chief of staff, retired Marine General John Kelly – not to mention criticism from General Colin Powell, Admiral Bill McRaven, General Martin Dempsey, General John Allen, and Admiral Mike Mullen.

The President and his supporters have had many unpleasant things to say about these men who have served our country, of course. You do not need to report them. You all have access to Twitter.

However, there is a group of generals with whom the President stands firm, with dead racist losers, more specifically, the Confederate commanders, of whom 10 Army bases are currently appointed.

Days ago, the Pentagon said they wanted to start a bipartisan conversation about renaming these 10 bases, but the President closed that. He wants to continue honoring them. He wants to continue to honor, for example, John Brown Gordon, the namesake of Fort Gordon in Georgia. Major General Gordon is believed to have headed the Ku Ku Klux Klan of Georgia, essentially a terrorist organization at the time.