Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what’s happening in the world as it unfolds.
- 1 Tapper: Greene’s videos indicate detachment from truth and decency
- 2 Politics of the Day (15 Videos)
- 2.1 Tapper: Greene’s videos indicate detachment from truth and decency
- 2.2 This is Trump’s most dangerous claim about mail-in voting
- 2.3 Jared Kushner asked about ‘birther’ attack on Kamala Harris
- 2.4 New questions about Trump’s influence over the USPS
- 2.5 Fact check: Trump’s favorite mail-in voting fraud claims
- 2.6 Pennsylvania AG won’t let Trump ‘undermine the vote’ in his state
- 2.7 USPS warns states it may not be able to deliver ballots in time
- 2.8 How Biden’s and Trump’s digital campaigns get in your head
- 2.9 Reporter’s blunt question to Trump receives polarizing response
- 2.10 Jared Kushner responds to Obama’s USPS criticism
- 2.11 Obama reacts to Trump’s attacks on postal service funding
- 2.12 Is mail-in voting safe?
- 2.13 How Trump could lose the popular vote by 5M and still win
- 2.14 Trump claims funding USPS will lead to ballot fraud
- 2.15 Bernie Sanders on USPS: Trump is crazy, not stupid
Contents
JUST WATCHED
Tapper: Greene’s videos indicate detachment from truth and decency
MUST WATCH
CNN’s Jake Tapper excoriates Georgia GOP congressional candidate Marjorie Taylor Greene for her belief in conspiracy theories.
Politics of the Day (15 Videos)
See More
State of the Union
CNN’s Jake Tapper excoriates Georgia GOP congressional candidate Marjorie Taylor Greene for her belief in conspiracy theories.