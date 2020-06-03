Tara Reid reflects on how ‘5th Borough & # 39; helped her grieving process in real life: & # 39; It's okay to feel pain

While Tara Reid he was filming his new movie, "5th Borough", his mother, Donna, was ill.

In the film, Reid portrays a mother whose daughter is diagnosed with a brain tumor. Although the 44-year-old woman has never had a sick child, she was constantly thinking about her own relationship with her mother and was able to tap into deep and powerful emotions.

Sadly, Reid the mother died in October 2018 and I was never able to see the full movie, but Reid told Fox News that he believes "my mother is my guardian angel and she always takes care of me."

Reid also mentioned what she learned about herself while working on the project and how she navigated the grieving process.

Fox News: How did you emotionally manage to shoot the movie while your mother was sick?

Tara Reid: It was one of the most difficult things I had to do, knowing that deep in my head my mother was dying. The emotion you see on the screen was real because what I felt was very real. Every time I thought about her, the tears came to me.

Fox News: What did you learn about yourself through the filming process?

Reid: That I'm stronger than I ever thought I was. The fact that I was able to get past all the things that were happening in my personal life and stay focused on my work was important to me. I learned that it is okay to feel pain and grief and go through the process completely. It helped me a lot in my healing, although I don't think I will ever fully recover from it. The most difficult thing is that my mother will never be able to share my future, but I know that she is taking care of me every day.

Fox News: What do you expect the public to take away from the film?

Reid: When they watch "5th Borough", I hope they see another side of me and see that I can play many roles, and I hope to create deeper connections and emotions with the audience.

Fox News: How are you spending time during the coronavirus quarantine? Any new hobby?

Reid: I have been in contact with all my friends, which helps. My friends Jedward, who are musicians from Ireland, are here with me and we are cooking all the recipes!

I have also been doing deep meditation. I have had a lot of time to think and reflect on moments in life that I have never fully recognized. Now I know that these incredible experiences have made me who I am today.

I've kept busy reading scripts and producing my new movie franchise, "Masha’s Mushrooms" … stay tuned! I'm excited about other projects I'm working on, including [one] with DMX and the movie "Mixxer". And eight other films that I have in pre-production.

I also had the opportunity to participate in a wonderful virtual mask campaign on Instagram with the artist, Narine Arakelian, to help donate masks to front-line workers in hospitals across the country.

"5th Borough" is available to order on June 3 on all satellite cable networks and platforms.