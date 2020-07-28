Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young are out of the market

In a meeting in the real estate paradise, El Moussa, the star of the hit HGTV series "Flip or Flop" is engaged to Young, one of the stars of the Netflix reality series "Selling Sunset".
The couple announced the news on Sunday on their respective Instagram accounts.
"She said yes!" El Moussa wrote in the caption for a photo that shows him slipping a ring onto Young's finger as the couple wore a black tie outfit. "#FlippingHerLastName".
Young shared the same image on his account.
He had a little more to say when the couple celebrated their one-year anniversary before announcing their engagement.
Young wrote in a caption that "From the first day I met you, to our first date and our second date when we decided to commit 100% before we barely met."
"But we knew that what we had was special," he wrote. "We had those butterflies in your belly, we can't eat, we can't stop smiling, soul mate love."
"I always knew he was out there, I knew I deserved to find him, I had given up hope that you were there, and then there you were," he added. "It was unexpected for both of us and it was a moment that changed our lives forever."
They share two children and continued to work together before they both finally got solo shows.