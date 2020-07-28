Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young are out of the market

In a meeting in the real estate paradise, El Moussa, the star of the hit HGTV series "Flip or Flop" is engaged to Young, one of the stars of the Netflix reality series "Selling Sunset".

The couple announced the news on Sunday on their respective Instagram accounts.

"She said yes!" El Moussa wrote in the caption for a photo that shows him slipping a ring onto Young's finger as the couple wore a black tie outfit. "#FlippingHerLastName".

Young shared the same image on his account.